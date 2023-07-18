7/18 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Lee-Dirty Dom for NA Championship, D’Angelo’s return, Frazer & Lee-Los Lotharios, Price & Nima’s debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JULY 18, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a video recap of last week Bron Breakker-Ilja Dragunov’s #1 contender’s match for Carmelo Hayes’ Men’s NXT Championship at The Great American Bash, which Dragunov won with a Torpedo Moskau to the back of the head. It also showed Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Judgment Day with Hayes inexplicably taking another pin to Finn Balor when Williams could have been the one (we lambasted this decision last week).

CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS IN-RING PROMO

Hayes’ music hit as they hit the show proper, getting a loud pop as he and Williams made their way. Williams, in his Jordan XIIs, said he’s getting straight to business and introduced Hayes with a bunch of superlative phrases to a nice applause. Hayes said he wanted to do the whole “I am” thing, but last week was a miss. Williams said it wasn’t their fault, but Hayes explained. He said they were seconds from defeating the most dominant team in all of WWE, but then the new #1 contender decided that he wanted to “help” Hayes-

Dragunov’s music interrupted and he said he didn’t mean to put his nose into Hayes’ business (he entered the ring at this point), but said Hayes doesn’t seem to understand that if Damian Priest would have used the briefcase, Hayes could have lost the title and taken it to the main roster; he wanted to prevent that and face Hayes at TGAB. He said Hayes let him down because – “It’s funny for me to say this” – he lost control. Hayes said he knows exactly what Dragunov is capable of and startled at how he keeps up that “maniac” pace. Dragunov agreed and said it’s because he always gives everything, that every time he steps into the ring, it means something, that the people feel something, and all he will make Hayes feel is defeat. Hayes went off about not being able to feel – the pressure, the weight, the lineage – and that he feels everything. Hayes said there is nobody more qualified to face him than Dragunov, but he needs to understand that Hayes plans to have a long title reign, swimming in Ws, and that Dragunov will “feel” him because Hayes is “Mr. PLE” and he “hits different.” Dragunov said he will have to hit different, punched himself five or so times in the face, and then calmed down to compliment Hayes on his title reign and said it doesn’t matter how great of a champion Hayes thinks he is, but about him being the most intense fire that Hayes can’t control. Hayes calmly said he’s going to blow that fire out and for one of them, it’s going to be champagne while for the other, it will be “just pain.”

-Wes Lee was in the locker room as a snazzy Mustafa Ali approached, asking him what he’s thinking. “Well, hello to you, too, Mustafa.” Ali said the ink on their contract for TGAB isn’t dry yet and that he doesn’t want to face “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Lee said it sounds like Ali doesn’t think he can beat Mysterio. Ali said it’s not that, but there’s a reason he’s called “Dirty” Dom and that Rhea Ripley will be there. Lee said he’ll see Ali at TGAB. Ali said, “I’ll be there; you just have to get there.”

-Los Lotharios made their entrance for the opening match of the evening, a tag team match set last week. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Now that was a fine show-opening promo battle. Both men – Williams didn’t play much of a role once Dragunov hit – showed layers to both their characters and promo abilities. Dragunov, usually so intense he borders on the Breakker scale, was furious when necessary and calm yet focused at others. The same holds true for Hayes, but really just showing more of his no-doubt star potential. I really like how he ended the segment with a deliberate, methodical line rather than get so infuriated he just yells. Both men truly did well there. Also, I love the subtle manipulation of Ali, basically a hallmark of his NXT character from day one.)

-They returned with a video from earlier today showing Tony D’Angelo getting all of his belongings back, donning his suit, and leaving his incarceration. Stacks was waiting for him with a car and smiled as he saw “The Don” and the fully bearded D’Angelo hugged his underboss.

-Nathan Frazer made his entrance with his Heritage Cup. Dragon Lee entered next with his new, worse music in my opinion.

(1) NATHAN FRAZER (c) & DRAGON LEE vs. LOS LOTHARIOS (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) – Tag team match

The heels attacked before the bell on the outside, Garza tossing Lee into the steps. Back in the ring, Carrillo and Garza took out Lee from the apron and then turned to Frazer, but Frazer dodged an attack from Garza and used that quickness to evade a bunch of Garza attacks. he hit the ropes a good four times before hitting a dropkick. He tagged in Lee and they hit a double hip toss and running kicks to Garza. Lee worked the back of the neck, but Garza literally just mushed him to the mat and tagged in Carrillo. Carrillo went to tear the mask on the right eyehole, but the mask must have good quality because it didn’t even stretch – or Carrillo wasn’t really pulling. He hit a snap suplex, then chopped Lee hard to the mat, but then Lee came off of the ropes with a rana, then assisted Frazer to kick off Garza outside. Frazer went for a tope con hilo, but was caught by both men. Lee went for a tope to help, but they just tossed Frazer into Lee, then gloated at Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, who appeared shortly before to cheer on the faces. [c]

Frazer hit a jawbreaker as they returned, but Garza caught him before he could make a tag. He hit a thrust kick to the face and then pulled off his long tights. Frazer ducked the throw and then tagged in Lee. He came in like a fireball and took it to Garza, hitting a dragon screw in the corner, a thrust kick to Carrillo in the corner, then using Carrillo to hit a tornado DDT on Garza. Frazer then took out Carrillo, but Carrillo caught him on his shoulders on a baseball slide and flattened him on the announce table. In the ring, Lee was sat on the top in the corner of his foes. They went for and hit a double avalanche military press to Lee. Garza hit a moonsault to Frazer outside and Carrillo to Lee inside, but Lee kicked out just before the end.

A frustrated Carrillo pounded the mat, then hit an enziguiri to Lee. He went to hit another avalanche, but Lee took out his legs and hit the mushroom stomp. He set, but Garza came in and took him out. The “we all hit an impact move” sequence happened, culminating in Lee hitting his sit-out powerbomb, but Carrillo kicked out as the crowd audibly went “OH!” Lee rushed, but Carrillo caught him with a sudden Spanish fly. Garza finally hit the mat and made the tag. They went for a double team, mocking the women, but Lee escaped and Frazer hit a springboard dropkick to both. He slipped slightly, but still caught both men with a top rope crossbody to the outside. In the ring, Lee hit basically a running inverted shiranui for the victory on Garza. Garza yelled at Carrillo on the outside and Carrillo shoved him to the ground. He left through the crowd with Garza going after him.

WINNER: Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee at 11:27 (running inverted shiranui)

-They showed Baron Corbin driving up to that tiki torch-laden field they showed in his vignette the other week. He said all of his gimmicks needed to die so he could evolve. He said he needs to be feared to be respected, to be champion. He said love him, hate him, save your f***ing opinions for yourself because he’s doing this “as me.” It showed him staring off with himself.

-Gigi Dolin entered. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A hot start to NXT with that show-opening promo and this tag match. Yes, the commercial break during the match still irks me. I almost wish they would just go back to entrance, five minutes of breaks and backstage segments, then match so we don’t get any breaks and can view the whole match. That aside, that match was well-worked with a fast pace, as expected, but not one that left you little time to absorb things. I liked the chemistry between these four and that little wrinkle of a breakup between the heels is intriguing, possibly a mid-card feud to keep both men on TV. They’re both liked by the NXT audience, so that should help.)

-They returned with a NXT_Anonymous video showing Booker T giving Roxanne Perez a “come to Jesus” talk about Blair Davenport and how Davenport is different. He told Perez she can’t think about what happened, but needs to have an attitude and “have that dog in you.” He said if she gives Davenport one inch, she will take out Perez. Vic Joseph said he knows how Booker T feels and Booker T erupted, “What the hell is going on around here?! This wasn’t a promo, we ain’t got security around here?!” James then entered.

(2) GIGI DOLIN vs. KIANA JAMES – Singles match

They immediately threw not great punches, but James took the advantage. The crowd was immediately behind Dolin. Dolin dodged a corner attack, then hit a bevy of strikes to James. After a snap mare, she missed a kick and James rolled her up for a two-count. Dolin then hit a running rana and basement dropkick to a seated James along the bottom rope. On the outside, Dolin hit a PK from the apron. James blocked a suplex attempt and shoved Dolin into the ring post. Back in the ring, James kicked away at Dolin and then hit a scoop slam for a two-count. She then put on a rear chin lock. Dolin got out, then hit a strike combo and a few lariats followed by a pump kick. She then hit a roundhouse kick, but James countered the STO attempt to slam her to the mat. She went for her loaded bag, but they fought over it with Dolin getting the bag. James dodged, and then the ref grabbed the bag. Dolin grabbed the bag again, but this allowed James to hit the 401K (running flatliner) I guess on the bag.

WINNER: Kiana James at 3:35 (401K)

-They showed video from last week of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price’s debut being set with a backstage segment with Axiom and Reggie. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, that match brought the show down a bit. The energy of the crowd just couldn’t be sustained from the first two segments, and it didn’t help that the strikes thrown in the match left a lot to be desired. I just feel like there’s still a bit of hesitancy in the ring from Dolin, which comes through in her offense.)

-They showed Ivy Nile taking down the Diamond Mine flag in their little are, longingly looking at the flag. Joseph then shifted to Noam Dar’s hilarious weekend post.

-McKenzie Mitchell was with Eddy Thorpe and asked if his victory in NXT Underground put him on the map. He said he thinks it does. She shifted to asking him about Supernova Sessions and it being cancelled last week, then Meta-Four appeared with Dar in a wheelchair looking despondent. They gave Thorpe a signed picture of Dar and he immediately tore it up. He and Mensah began arguing and set a match for later tonight I think.

-Axiom and Scrypts (oops I called him Reggie earlier) were in the ring with their slow-mo stuff. Nima and Price then entered. As expected, the former collegiate football players are impressive physically.

(3) BRONCO NIMA & LUCIEN PRICE vs. AXIOM & SCRYPTS – Tag team match

Nima began with Axiom, going for a running knee. Axiom dodged, hit a few chops, then went for a flying armbar. Nima powered him into a pin to force the break. Early on, Axiom just used his speed to gain the advantage, including an enziguri to the head of Nima. He tagged in Scrypts, who used his background to dodge attacks. He called for a quick tag, surprising his partner, but he obliged. Scrypts just watched from the ring before finally, no, he attacked Axiom from behind and smiled at Nima and Price. Nima then waylaid Axiom and tagged in Price. They took turns beating on Axiom not to get disqualified, and Price hit a fast running corner attack. Price threw him at Nima, who hit that high knee.

WINNER: Bronco Nima & Lucien Price at I think 3:00 minutes or so; I accidentally closed the stopwatch tab (running knee)

-D’Angelo’s homecoming is next. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, that was kind of a letdown. It makes more sense now why Scrypts challenged them last week, and it seems like he’s going to be in a stable with them? If so, why? Why would they answer to him if that’s the case? I also thought that, for what we saw, Price is the explosive one of the two while Nima is the prototypical brawler of the team. Price’s corner attack was something to behold. Still, I want to see them in a longer match and was hoping for that or a dominant squash. Maybe next week?)

-They returned with a WrestleMania XL screen about ticket purchases.

[HOUR TWO]

TONY D’ANGELO’S HOMECOMING

Italian music was playing as a bunch of Italian people – old men and young women – were in the ring with Stacks. He said everything changed on May 25 (I think) because Joe Coffey and his Gallus boys got D’Angelo arrested. He said that didn’t happen, and then asked everyone to help welcome back “The Don.” His music hit to a big pop and he entered to an even bigger one. He was cleaned up a bit and in a black suit with red pinstripes, a red dress shirt, red tie, and black and red shoes. D’Angelo hugged everyone and then gave a big one to Stacks.

D’Angelo took a mic and said he’s back baby. A “Tony D” chant began. He said he had to give a shout out to his guy Stacks because he wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for Stacks. He said Stacks came up with the plan and then my player froze. Damn. When it came back about 30 seconds later, they showed video of the plan being set in motion with Stacks discussing the plan with D’Angelo, “make it look like I’m playing you.” They spliced that with footage of what we already saw that made Stacks look like the snitch. The crowd applauded, but Gallus’ music hit.

Joe Coffey was irate and said “yous twos” are the lowest form of life that he ever met, scum, sub-human scum. They just laughed at him. Coffey said D’Angelo may be a free man, but he’s going to make him wish he was back in the cell. D’Angelo said the face Coffey has right now is the face of someone who had control and just lost it and Stacks added just like Gallus is going to lose the Men’s NXT Tag Team Championship to them. D’Angelo said to shine those titles up real nice because they’re going to take the championship. Mark Coffey mockingly laughed at them and asked if they think they can pull off another scam at TGAB. Wolfgang said they’re not even going to make it and they entered the ring. Joe pulled out a club, but literally every other person in the ring pulled out a tire iron. They handed one each to the faces and then left the ring as they laid out Gallus and then sent Mark through the table and deli sandwiches. They held up the championship to end the segment.

-Hayes and Williams walked into Schism in the back, calling them freaks. Ava said Schism is about a group with mutual goals and not for individual agendas. Dragunov walked by and Hayes asked him why he keeps doing that, being the third time. Dragunov turned to Joe Gacy and Jagger Reed went after Hayes. It looked like one of the masked figures shoved Gacy into Hayes and then a brawl broke out.

-Thea Hail made her entrance for her match with Elektra Lopez. [c]

-They returned with Lopez making her full entrance accompanied by Lola Vice. An inset promo aired where Lopez called out Hail because Vice is an actual trained MMA fighter in her corner.

(4) THEA HAIL (w/Duke Hudson) vs. ELEKTRA LOPEZ (w/Lola Vice) – Singles match

Lopez shoved Hail down and then scoop slammed her twice. She then hit shoulder thrusts in the corner. The crowd started chanting “make her tap” and Hail started a comeback with running strikes. She even hit an exploder suplex and rolling senton, but was distracted by Vice. Lopez hit a big lariat, but Hail countered her sky high into a Kimura.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 1:17 by submission (Kimura lock)

-After the match, Hudson and Hail had mics. Hail said she’s full of adrenaline after tapping our Lopez, the same way Tiffany Stratton tapped out, so she called out Stratton for another shot. She yelled that she knows she can do it and tap out Stratton. Hudson calmed her down and then led the crowd in a thunderous “rematch” chant. Hail yelled, “Hey blondie, get out here so I can kick your ass!” Stratton’s music hit and she stopped at the end of the entrance. She said first off, Hail doesn’t get to call out the champion because it’s rude and she’s superior to Hail. She talked over the crowd chanting “you tapped out” and said Hail learned one move and thinks she can conquer the world. She entered the ring and accepted the rematch, saying it’ll be the easiest title defense ever since she already beat Hail 1-2-3. Hail said before she goes, she wants to make (and she yelled) A SUBMISSION MATCH. Stratton said absolutely not because Hail can’t make stipulations. Stratton went to leave, but Hail attacked from behind and locked in the Kimura. She even held it on and smiled as Stratton tapped, agreeing to the stip. Wow, what a heel turn! I kid, I kid.

-They showed “Dirty” Dom and Ripley in the back. D’Angelo and Stacks (and the crew) walked by and wished them luck. Mysterio pointed out Valkyria and Ripley called her over. She said she told everyone Valkyria was a badass and then she lets Jacy Jayne beat her around; was she wrong? Valkyria said no and she’ll prove it the next time she sees Jayne. Mysterio said she doesn’t want to be on Mami’s bad side. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, if the energy was gone from the building, Hail reignited the energy and gave it even more with her appearance, promo, and attack on Stratton. That’s the loudest I’ve heard the crowd in a long time, and it was sustained so that adds even more to the reaction Hail receives. If they don’t mess things up, they have a MASSIVE babyface on their hands, which is what we’ve all seen since the beginning – and presumably WWE before us.)

-A Gable Steveson vignette aired as they returned asking what he’s going to do next. He brought up the NCAA championships, Olympics, and NXT, showing footage in all. His decision is next week.

-Meta-Four made their entrance.

(5) EDDY THORPE vs. ORO MENSAH (w/Meta-Four) – Singles match

Thorpe was already in the ring, which usually isn’t a good sign. Thorpe used some mat wrestling to ground and keep Mensah grounded, first an amateur takedown and then a side head lock takedown. He hit a rotating splash to Mensah after sending him with an Irish whip. Mensah slapped Thorpe, but Thorpe then held onto Mensah and slapped the hell out of him. Mensah took out the knee to regain the advantage and then just beat on a grounded Thorpe with some hard strikes, a big lariat, and then a t-bone suplex. Mensah went through a series of covers where he rubbed his forearm across the face. Thorpe caught a kick, but Mensah used the momentum to hit a somersault kick. He then put on a modified rear chin lock.

Thorpe worked to his feet and threw off Mensah. He then landed strikes and chops, then some strikes and a cyclone kick. Mensah was hit with a German that sent him outside. Thorpe hit a tope that sent Mensah into the announce table. Lash Legend then lifted and rolled in Dar as Jakara Jackson distracted the ref. Dar, with no shoes and only one sock, lay still. On the outside, Dijak hit a huge kick to Thorpe on the outside as Mensah rolled inside. The ref started his count after finally rolling Dar outside on the opposite side. Thorpe barely made the count, but was set for the huge running spinning heel kick in the corner.

WINNER: Oro Mensah at 4:41 (running corner spinning heel kick)

-They showed Davenport and Perez being set for a side-by-side interview like the infamous Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier one or one of the recent ones Seth Rollins had with I’m forgetting who right now. [c]

-Was the Rollins one with Matt Riddle? Anyway, they returned with a screen for Survivor Series tickets. They showed Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan working out and Jordan being made about losing to Cora Jade. Brooke said Jordan just started. They showed a montage of tumbling because of their respective backgrounds. The acting was…there. Jordan said she’s learning a lot from Brooke (oh no). They showed Jade in the back, who mocked them, then hit the lockers with her blendo stick (black kendo stick).

-Joseph then hyped TGAB, a week from this Sunday. He then shifted to the two women in the grudge match.

BLAIR DAVENPORT AND ROXANNE PEREZ SIDE-BY-SIDE PROMO

Joseph asked about the conversation with Booker T. Perez said she saw that – Davenport said NXT_Anonymous isn’t her – and it doesn’t matter since she was just getting advice and will beat Davenport in her home state of Texas. Davenport laughed and said she thought Booker T like Perez, but now she’s going to have to beat Perez in her home state. She said this business is for grown women, not little girls. Joseph asked what it’s going to take to beat her. Perez said she’s sick and tired of people thinking of her as an easy target. She said she’s never going to be six-feet-tall or overpower other women, but since she lost the Women’s NXT Championship, she’s had an anger burning insider her that Davenport’s just added fuel to and she angrily glared at Davenport. Davenport laughed and said such strong dreams coming from such a small body. She said either you have the killer instinct or you don’t, and she talked over Perez trying to tell her she does have it as Davenport said she proved she has it and told Perez she doesn’t belong here anymore. Perez removed her mic and left as Davenport mocked her and called her a stupid girl.

-Judgment Day’s music hit as “Dirty” Dom and Ripley made their way for his main event championship match against Wes Lee. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: At first, I thought Davenport’s timing was odd, but it was to get over her dismissing Perez so much that she doesn’t care what Perez says. I thought Perez did particularly well when she channeled the anger she says has been building, specifically targeting people looking at as an easy target because of her size despite her championship pedigree. Davenport was basically how I imagine high school mean girls to be in the UK, and her utter dismissal of Perez is a good story they can work into their match.)

-They returned with a preview of next week, including Hayes, Williams, and Dragunov vs. Schism in a six-man tag team match, Brooke vs. Jade in a kendo stick match, and Steveson’s decision on his future (kind of like Hail’s over a year ago).

-Lee’s music hit and the champion received a nice pop from the crowd, a crowd that at one point booed the hell out of him when he was still a part of MSK. It’s amazing what a well-booked and well-told singles run does for someone, huh!? Alicia Taylor gave formal ring introductions. Ripley got a big pop while Mysterio was booed heavily. A “Dom you suck” chant started. Lee received a nice cheer.

(6) WES LEE (c) vs. “DIRTY” DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Rhea Ripley) – NXT North American Championship match

They circled and then feinted, then engaged with Lee taking the side head lock. Booker T said Mysterio is like Kobe Bryant in that he skipped college and went straight to the pros, but now he’s back in college (so then he’s not like Bryant…?). Lee held it for a long time as Joseph said the submission match is official for TGAB. Lee held it for a good minute before Mysterio flipped him out, but Lee immediately reapplied one. Mysterio finally threw him out and hit a stiff forearm, which Lee kind of no-sold. Mysterio went outside, but Ripley quickly ran in front of him to prevent Lee from landing an attack. [c]

Mysterio was in control when they returned. He went for Three Amigos and hit one, two (a messed up roll), and then Lee jumped out of a third, but Mysterio hit a dropkick. He then hit the tiger feint kick (or 619 if you will) and then a Michinoku driver, but Lee kicked out (still have about 13 minutes with the overrun). Mysterio climbed to the top, did his “papi” Eddie Guererro’s taunt, but then missed a frog splash as Lee moved. They traded blows in the center of the ring, but then Mysterio hit a belly-to-back, well, drop and was able to get a two-count. He then unleashed some mounted punches.

After taunting the crowd a bit, Mysterio turned back to Lee, whipping him hard into a corner, flooring Lee. Ripley smiled and encouraged from ringside. He whipped Lee across, but Lee put up a boot. He unleashed some strikes to Mysterio, body and head shots, then a flying forearm off of a rope run, some more strikes, kicks, a double stomp to the back, and glaring at Ripley. Lee hit a back kick to Mysterio, then a leaping enziguri from the corner, and a tornado DDT after leaping from the second rope. He used the momentum to roll outside. He stepped aside to avoid Lee’s tope and then grabbed Lee’s title. He tried to walk away with it, but Lee hit him with a tope on the other side. Lee rolled him back inside and climbed to the top rope and hit a Spiral Tap. Suddenly, Balor and Priest showed up, but Lee dodged Priest and hit a cardiac kick to Priest. As Balor was distracting the ref, Ripley hit Lee with her title and then Mysterio made the cover. Wow. Wow.

WINNER: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio at 10:30 (title strike from Ripley) to become the NEW NXT North American Champion

(Hazelwood’s Take: Welp, there goes my “Ali will dethrone Lee” take. I’m not thrilled, but I will admit that they booked this about as well as you could for the character that is Mysterio and the faction that is Judgment Day. I can already see and hear Mysterio gloating about this victory like he’s Mr. Satan – or Hercule if you will – for defeating Cell. It’s going to be glorious to hear the boos and it is a testament to him and the three around him that he, of all people, is drawing the type of heel heat many wrestlers can only dream to achieve. I now think we’ll have a triple threat at TGAB as Lee invokes a rematch clause or is given one because of his historic reign, and oh yeah, Ali’s subtle smugness is going to be hilarious to see as well.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, this show had a soft middle, but a hot opening and most of the second hour. The best thing: another hard out at the top of the hour and no overrun! Are those now things of the past? I sincerely hope so! The opening tag team match was my match of the night, but this show had multiple good to great segments like the show-opening promo, Hail and Stratton, the Davenport-Perez promo, and the main event. There’s just been a lot of great angle and story building (and telling) in NXT heading into TGAB, really reinforcing not just the importance of the show, but the gravity of the matches being placed on the card.