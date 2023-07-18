AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/15): Fifth episode draws similar to last week’s rating, key metrics, cable ranking, NXT comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s (7/15) fifth episode of AEW Collision drew an average of 575,000 viewers, close to last week’s 580,000, according to PWTorch’s TV industry source. The latest episode headlined with C.M. Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the final of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The prior week’s episode headlined with Punk vs. Samoa Joe. This week’s episode also included the nearly hour-long rematch between FTR and Juice Robinson & Jay White for the AEW Tag Team Titles which drew the best minute-by-minute viewership the prior week in their one-fall match.

In the key 18-49 demo, Collision drew a 0.20 rating, down from 0.21 the prior week. That’s the lowest rating for the series so far except for the pre-taped holiday weekend episode on July 1, but only by a 0.01 margin.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN drew an average of 995,000 and a 0.38 rating, easily landing no. 1 for the night on cable. Collision was no. 2. A movie on FX drew 674,000 viewers, but had a lower 18-49 demo rating of 0.16 and finished third on cable among all shows.We’ve been keeping an eye on how Collision compares to WWE’s NXT show on USA Network on Tuesdays, just for some context. Last week’s NXT show (7/11) drew 671,000 viewers and a 0.20 demo rating. Collision tied NXT in the key demo rating but drew 96,000 fewer viewers.

