Five matches announced for NWA Power, Cardona to address the NWA

The NWA has annouced five matches for NWA Power tonight on YouTube. The show premiers at 6:05 Eastern tonight.
Matt Cardona is also scheduled to make an appearance on the show to address the NWA.
The matches announced for Power include:
- Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr – NWA World Women’s TV Championship match
- Thom Latimer vs. Mario Pardua (w/C-Red) – NWA World TV Championship match
- Daisy Kill & Talos vs. Jake Dumas & Cody James (w/ C.J.)
- The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman)
- Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz)
