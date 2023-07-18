News Ticker

Five matches announced for NWA Power, Cardona to address the NWA

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

July 18, 2023

The NWA has annouced five matches for NWA Power tonight on YouTube. The show premiers at 6:05 Eastern tonight.

Matt Cardona is also scheduled to make an appearance on the show to address the NWA.

The matches announced for Power include:

  • Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr – NWA World Women’s TV Championship match
  • Thom Latimer vs. Mario Pardua (w/C-Red) – NWA World TV Championship match
  • Daisy Kill & Talos vs. Jake Dumas & Cody James (w/ C.J.)
  • The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman)
  • Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor (w/ Danny Dealz)

