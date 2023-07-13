AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/12): Total viewership, key demo, ranking compared to other shows, 2022 comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 825,000 viewers, down from 855,000 the prior week, but above 809,000 the week before that. The average viewership through 27 weeks this year heading into this week was 880,000, so this week’s number was down 55,000 (6 percent).

The key demo 18-49 demo rating was 0.29, the same as last week and in between the prior two weeks. The average demo rating through 27 weeks headed into this week was 0.30, so it’s right in line with a typical 2023 rating. Through 27 weeks last year, Dynamite averaged a 0.37 rating, so it’s down 0.07 this year (19 percent).

It was no. 1 among all cable shows on Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo. It drew more viewers in that demo than programming on CBS, Fox, and NBC.

The total viewership for the June 28 Dynamite after seven days of delayed viewership being factored in was 971,000, up from same-night viewership of 809,000. The average seven-day viewership total for Dynamite is 1.020 million so far this year through 26 weeks. Last year through 26 weeks, the average was 1.116 million, so they’re down 94,000 viewrs (8.4 percent).

