AEW and WarnerMedia looking at expanding AEW’s PPV schedule as part of new overall partnership deal, vote in our poll

AEW is considering increasing the frequency of its PPV events as part of a new deal with WarnerMedia, according to a Fightful report. AEW has run four regular PPVs per year (All Out in September, Full Fear in November, Revolution in March, and Double or Nothing in May) with the combined AEW/New Japan Forbidden Door event the last two summers also. That could change, perhaps moving to a monthly schedule, as part of a new deal with WarnerMedia.

The new schedule could be a mix of PPVs and live specials on Max, or it could be all PPVs or all on Max.

How do you feel about an increased schedule of special events by AEW? Vote below…

Do you want AEW to increase their PPV frequency? I like the current schedule of 5 per year Yes, but I prefer all streaming on Max Yes, but I prefer a mix of PPV and Max Yes, but only if they’re all on PPV like now pollcode.com free polls

