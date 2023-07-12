NXT Ratings Report (7/11): Strong ratings for show featuring The Judgment Day’s special appearance, comparison to AEW Collision in key categories

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT on USA last night (7/11) drew an average audience of 671,000, up from 508,000 last week which was down due to the Fourth of July holiday. The average viewrship coming into this week was 600,000, so it was well above average.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.20 rating, the second-highest of the year behind only the 0.23 for the June 20 episode featuring Seth Rollins defending against Bron Breakker (which drew a year-high viewership of 773,000). The average demo rating is 0.15 this year, so this was well above average. AEW Dynamite’s average 18-49 demo rating this year is 0.30.

Last night’s viewership topped AEW Collision from this past Saturday, with 91,000 more viewers. It nearly tied Collision’s 0.21 demo rating.

The main event featured The Judgment Day against Trick Williams & Carmello Hayes in an unannounced match. The top advertised match was Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker. WWE advertised that The Judgment Day would be on NXT on Raw the night before.

In the male 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, up from 0.16 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The average this year headed into this week was 0.20. Collision, by comparison last Saturday, drew a 0.29 rating in that demo.

In the younger male demo, 18-34, it drew a 0.23 rating, the second-highest of the year, and above the 0.16 average so far this year. Collision drew a 0.19 rating in that demo.

