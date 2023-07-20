AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/19): Keller’s report on Blood & Guts, MJF & Cole vs. Guevara & Garcia, Hook vs. Jack Perry

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 19, 2023

BOSTON, MASS. AT TD GARDEN ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening, Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the big crowd. Tony Schiavone touted the packed arena.

(1) HOOK vs. “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY – FTW Title match

At first, “Tarzan Boy” played. Perry didn’t come out. Instead, the lights went out. Then a video clip aired of Perry digging a grave in the desert (in a scene out of “Breaking Bad,” it seemed) and then dragging a body into it (they only showed the boots), and then filling in the hole. Then a limo arrived and drove him off. Then Perry’s new entrance theme played, which is Beethoven’s “5th Symphony.” The crowd booed when he arrived at the ring. He jumped t ringside and yelled at a kid around age 11.

Hook then came out and stood in the corner with his back turned while leaning on the top turnbuckle. Fans chanted, “F— you, Jack!” Perry charged, but Hook heard him coming and moved. he then punched away at Perry, who then rolled to ringside. Hook pursued him, but Perry took control at ringside and threw a hard chop to his chest. Hook reverse-whipped Perry into and over the barricade. Hook punched away at Perry amongst fans, then clotheslined him back over the barricade into the ringside area. Hook then springboarded off the barricade and landed a flying Superman Punch.

Back in the ring, Perry turned momentum with an eye poke. Fans chanted, “You still suck!” at Perry. Perry threw Hook to the floor and they cut to a split-screen break at 3:30. [c/ss]

Perry methodically beat up Hook during the break. Back from the break, Hook blocked a Perry move off the ring apron and overhead T-Bone suplexed him to the floor. Both were down and slow to get up. Perry DDT’d Hook off the ring apron onto the mat at ringside at 7:30. Hook was slow to get up. Hook beat the ref’s ten count at the last second. Hook popped up after a German suplex and then gave Perry two back suplexes into bridges for near falls. Perry blocked the ref and then mule kicked Hook. Perry landed an elbow strike to the back of his head for a near fall. Perry rolled to the floor and picked up the FTW Title belt. He brought it into the ring. The ref tried to take it away. Perry swung at Hook, but Hook ducked. The ref got pushed into the corner and went down. Hook overhead suplexed Perry and got a visual three count as the fans counted along. A frustrated Hook stood and checked on the ref.Perry then hit Hook with the FTW Title belt. Perry draped his arm over Hook’s chest and got a three count, ending Hook’s undefeated record.

WINNER: Perry in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A really good match, and Hook’s best full-fledged match to date, which is great to see. Perry seems like a natural heel, and I don’t think anyone was sure that’d be the case. This seems like the start of a long feud.)

-Alex Marvez led a camera to a restaurant where his sources told him a secret meeting was taking place with Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Callis noticed the camera and had security get rid of Marvez.

-They went to the announcers on camera who threw to the latest Adam Cole-MJF video.

-Cole told MJF outside of a restaurant that he wants him to face his greatest fear. Cole said MJF is scared of spicy food. MJF said it’s also poor people. Cole and MJF sat down at were served rice and chicken. MJF asked Cole if the spice is bad. Cole assured him it wasn’t. Cole’s face turned red. MJF began sweating and gasping for air. They both began drinking their beverages to try to mitigate the spice. It turned out it wasn’t water. The waiter said it was “100 percent alcohol.” Then they cut to MJF and Cole, feeling the effects of the alcohol. MJF told Cole a story about facing a Wooly Mammoth of a man in front of 99,000 people, but he said he’s heard it 1,000 times. Their blurred vision began debating whether the guy wiping tables looked more like Sammy Guevara or Daniel Garcia. Cole said there’s only one thing left to do now. They shouted in unison: “Double clothesline!” They charged in slo-mo toward the guy wiping tables with intent to double-clothesline him, but they cut the video at that point.

(Keller’s Analysis: Amusing. They actually do have legit chemistry, even if it’s still up for debate if this is good for either of their characters. But I’m along for the ride.) [c]

-Marvez was in the parking lot. He said he got a tip that Callis and Jericho were about to arrive. He trotted over to them getting out of a car. Callis and Jericho stepped out. Marvez asked if a decision has been made. Callis said the decision is Marvez is an idiot. Jericho added, “A fat-headed idiot.” Callis laughed as they walked away from Marvez.

(2) DR. BRITT BAKER vs. KAYLA SPARKS

Baker won quicky with her Lockjaw after landing a sling blade clothesline.

WINNER: Baker in 1:00.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Cole and MJF backstage. She asked if they’re surprised by their chemistry. Cole said they’re not and they’ve caught lightning in a bottle. MJF said, “We only have one plan, that’s Plan A. Hit that double-clothesline and win this tournament. Unlike Sammy Guevara’s wife, we don’t need Plan B.” MJF said he ave Cole a gift – matching trunks. Cole revealed he got them matching jackets. Roderick Strong walked in, wearing a neck brace, calling out for Cole, clearly distressed because he thinks MJF is conning Cole or at the very least aligning with an untrustworthy scumbag.

-Sammy Garcia and Daniel Garcia came out. Then Jericho’s “Judas” played. He called for the music to stop. Fans kept singing the song. He then headed to the announce desk as MJF’s entrance theme played. MJF cupped his ears like Hulk Hogan as he strutted out. He called for his music to be cut and then he pointed toward Cole. MJF’s music played again. Then a remix played of both Cole’s and MJF’s theme. MJF ran over and hugged Cole excitedly and spun him around. They fist-bumped and headed to the ring. A fan held up a big sign that said, “Double Clothesline.” Schiavone said there’s something revolving about MJF slapping fans’ hands at ringside. Her called him a disingenuous ass.

MJF and Garcia engaged in a mid-ring hip-thrusting context. MJF asked if they wanted to see a dance-off. MJF walked over to a table and pressed a button and then disco music played. Garcia and Guevara danced together in a practiced routine. They struck a pose on the mat ending with Garcia sliding between Guevara’s thighs and sticking his head out. MJF danced a bit, then pointed at Cole. They showed fans enjnoying it or watching with bemused concern for what AEW was turning into. Cole danced with pelvic thrusts even after the music stopped. Garcia and Guevara jumped MJF and Cole. Fans booed.

(3) SAMMY GUEVARA & DANNY GARCIA vs. MJF & ADAM COLE

The ref called for the bell at 39:00. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

At 10:00, Cole and MJF cleared the ring. Cole suggetsed MJF do a dive. MJF ran the ropes, but stopped mid-ring and shook his head no. Cole then encouraged the crowd to cheer for MJF to go through with the dive. Cole held the ropes open and MJF dove through the ropes and speared Garcia and Guevara. Jericho said that was the biggest pop for a topé since 1992. MJF stood wide-eyed at ringside. Cole then landed a Panama Sunrise in the back. Cole tagged in MJF and they set up a double-clolthesline and then hit it on Garcia. The crowd popped and MJF got the three count. Excalibur said FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles in Hartford, Conn. on July 29. “Can MJF become double-champion?” Excalibur said. “We will find out July 29 live on Collision.”

WINNERS: MJF & Cole in 11:00 to win the Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

-After the match, Jericho approached Garcia and Guevara on the ramp. He seemed to be consoling them when they walked right past him. Back in the ring, Cole picked up the AEW World Title belt and admired it. MJF noticed and yanked it away and asked what he was doing angrily. Cole said he was just giving it to him. Fans chanted “Hug it out!” They did. MJF smiled until Cole turned his back. MJF’s expression turned to a scowl as Cole played to the crowd on the second rope. FTR’s music then played and they walked out onto the stage with their tag belts. Excalibur talked about the 58 minute match they had on Collision defending their tag titles. They faced MJF & Cole center-ring. They had a brief staredown. Cash and Cole left the ring first. Dax and MJF circled each other had another staredown.

(Keller’s Analysis: That dance off was something else! The MJF reaction to Cole admiring his belt is like when one dog shows interest in another dog’s bone. He was protective and revealed himself, especially once Cole turned around, but not enough that Cole seems like a fool for still teaming with MJF on July 29.) [c]



-A clip aired of Willow Nightingale beating Ruby Soho and Ricky Starks beating C.M. Punk to win the Owen Hart Foundation Cups. They also showed Starks “showing disrespect” to Jushin Liger as he yanked the trophy from him as he was about to present it to him on the stage.

[HOUR TWO]

-Renee interviewed Nick Wayne, Darby, Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta. Darby said Swerve has his attention. He turned to Cassidy and said he owes A.R. Fox a favor, so he asked him to defend his International Title against him. Cassidy agreed to do that next week. Wayne and Cassidy turned down an invite to stack hands. They left. Renee joined in, though.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Excalibur began plugging Rampage on Friday featuring a Royal Rampage two-ring battle royal with the winner receiving a TNT Title shot as a shark mascot danced behind them advertising Shark Week on TBS. Also, Johnny TV & Q.T. Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn, Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title. He plugged Collision would feature House of Black vs. Gunn & Acclaimed.

-A video previewed the Blood & Guts match.

(1) THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks & “Hangman” Adam Page) & KOTA IBUSHI vs. BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & PAC – Blood & Guts match

Claudio came out first. Then Omega. The bell rang 11 minutes into the hour. They battled back and forth for five minutes. Pac entered next. Excalibur said he hasn’t stepped foot inside an AEW ring in seven months. [c/ss]

Hangman came out next. Mox poured broken glass out of a bucket onto the canvas. Nick Jackson came out next. He landed a dropkick off the top rope, sending Mox onto broken glass. Nick went on a flurry of offense against Claudio, Pac, and Omega. He head-scissored Claudio onto the glass. Mox stood and suplexed him onto the glass. Fans chanted, “You sick f—!” Omega was next to land on the glass. They showed the shards stuck to his back, but no cuts or bleeding. Wheeler Yuta came out next. [c/ss]

Matt Jackson joined the match after the break. Takeshita ran to the ring next, chair in hand. He jabbed Hangman with the chair. Then he German suplexed both Jacksons at 23:00. He went after Omega next. Mox slid a bed of nails into the ring. Taz called Mox “a full blown horror movie dude.” Mox treid to throw Omega into the bed of nails, but Omega blocked it. Mox reversed Omega and kicked him into it as it was leaning in the corner of the ring. Mox then bodyslammed Homga onto it. Mox was bleeding from his forehead. Omega rolled ff of the bed and had one bleeding cut on his back from that.

Kota Ibushi then was the final entrant. Yuta charged at him on the stage. Ibushi knocked hm down and thenheaded to the ring. Mox stood on Omega’s hand on the bed of nails. Excalibur talked about the history of Omega and Ibushi as a team in Japan called “The Golden Lovers.” (Imagine hearing that for the first time without any further context.) Ibushi knocked Mox onto the bed of nails. Mox’s face was covered in blood at this point. Ibushi landed a standing shooting star press on Mox as he was lying on the bed of nails. They cut to another split-screen break at 29:00. [c/ss]

During the break, Yuta climbed to the top of the cage during the break. Matt pursued him onto the roof. They punched away at each other. Back from the break, Schiavone said, “What a freakin’ spectacle we’re witnessing here in Boston and on TBS.” Matt landed three Northern Lights suplexes on the roof. He signaled for a move off the roof, but Yuta reversed Matt into a suplex on the roof. Matt poured a bag of thumb jacks through the roof onto the mat below. Nick and Hangman then backdropped Claudio and Pac onto them. Mox had Ibushi in a figure-four in the other ring as this was going on. Fans chanted, “We want tables!” Nick pulled a table out from under the ring and slid it into the ring. Fans chanted, “We want fire!” Omega and the Jacksons took turns landing on Pac. Then they put Pac in a submission hold as they cut to another split-screen break at 38:00. [c/ss]

Pac countered an Omega attempt at One-Winged angel with his Brutalizer. Takeshita had Ibushi in a sleeper. Claudio, meanwhile, swung Matt around in his Giant Swing and then applied sharpshooter. Ibushi broke free and then broke up the submissions holds on his partners. He roundkicked Claudio’s chest, but Claudio held onto the sharpshooter until the third kick. An “Ibushi” chant rang out.

Pac ended up taking issue with Claudio hitting him with a running elbow when Omega moved out of the way. Pac shvoed Claudio. Mox stepped between them as they butted chests. Excalibur said this could be the undoing of the BCC. Pac gave his partners middle fingers and left the ring. He pulled out a bolt cutter, gave Claudio a middle finger, and then snapped the chain to escape the cage. He swung the door into Claudio’s face before dropping down to the floor to walk off.

Omega landed Dragon suplexes on Mox and then Takeshita. Hangman set up a Buckshot Lariat on Claudio who spent way too much time standing up and staring at Hangman in the perfect position before taking the move. The Elite took turns attacking Yuta mid-ring. Hangman handcuffed Moxley to the bottom rope. Then the Elite kept beating up Yuta so Moxley submitted to save Yuta from further beating. The Elite celebrated as their music played and the show ended.

WINNERS: The Elite in 50:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was in the three-star-plus range, but not more than that. The heels not being able to coexist or be loyal cost them the match. Moxley submitting on behalf of his pal Yuta seemed to be a babyface turn, which would explain the five-on-three situation at the end with the BCC outnumbered to create a sympathetic situation for them. Claudio looks to be facing Pac on Friday’s ROH PPV main event since Mark Briscoe is out injured.)



