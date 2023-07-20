AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (7/19): Blood & Guts, Heel Jack Perry, MJF and Cole Still Besties, Chompy the Shark

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

So the question I asked myself all day leading up to this show was how was I going to convince my wife to let me watch it live on our 20th wedding anniversary. The answer was simple. I was NOT going to watch it live. That’s how I’ve stayed married for 20 years! But I was thinking about the show until I was able to start watching it around 11 p.m. eastern time.

Now I was in attendance for the last Blood & Guts in Detroit last year. I knew how good it could be and I knew the crowd was going to be fired up for it. Just like last year, I could quickly tell it was going to be a fun night once I saw how those fans were responding from the start. So here we go!

HITS

HEEL JACK PERRY

The burying of the “jungle boy” persona was a decent idea but needed to be explained a little better. Outside of that, I very much enjoyed heel Jack. Good mannerisms and attitude. Good use of heel tactics. The smirk on his face as the ref counted three was perfect. The promos will continue to be a work in progress but he is well on his way to being a great heel and this sets up a nice feud with Hook where he’ll eventually regain the title.

Also, as usual, Taz was great on commentary. Added a lot to the match.

MJF’S DISDAIN FOR POOR PEOPLE

The vignette was ridiculous, but it got multiple audible laughs from me for those comments.

MJF AND COLE ARE STILL BESTIES

I know it still has its detractors, but the ring entrance was gold and I could not look away at any point during the match because I didn’t want to miss anything they did. That’s a successful storyline.

I will say the dance-off was stupid and not for me, but the crowd loved it, so I shrug on that one and move on.

Best line of the match from Chris Jericho: “Biggest pop on a topé since 1992.””

The double clothesline as a finisher? Come on now! This was the epitome of sports entertainment and it’s not for everyone, but the crowd ate up every bite. It was also purposefully so over-the-top that it will pay off when it turns and we saw the seeds being planted afterwards with the issue surrounding the belt.

Also, I’m fired up for the FTR match and, even though we all know the likely result, it should be a fun ride.

BLOOD & GUTS

What a spectacle. First of all, I give a ton of credit to all ten performers. They give their all and put themselves through a lot of pain for the fans and I appreciate that effort. Here are my highlights:

“Moxley’s bleeding.”

“Well, it’s a day ending in ‘Y’”

Bed of nails

Ibushi face to face with Moxley

Moxley’s back. Moxley’s face. Moxley’s arms. It was a crimson bodysuit.

Pac’s stomp through the table

Tacks raining down from the top

And no need to take a chance with another leap from the top of the cage. Didn’t need it. Glad they didn’t force it.

The match was fun, as expected. It gave the Elite their win and furthered storylines with Pac, who I’m guessing will be the likely opponent for Claudio on Friday’s ROH show. It also made a clear separation of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita from the BCC. The BCC could now lean back toward babyfaces while the Callis Family takes over as the top heel group.

MISSES

WOMEN WHO OPEN THEIR MOUTHS TO SCREAM “NO” WHEN BRITT BAKER IS ABOUT TO PUT ON THE LOCKJAW

It’s stupid. Stop doing that. Keep your mouth closed.

RODDY STRONG’S ACTING

He had one line. Brutal.

CHOMPY THE SHARK

You know you can have a title sponsor for a show without bringing out a ridiculous looking mascot. I wish Taz would’ve knocked it out.

Sure, it was a gimmick show, but this continued a strong run of Dynamites over the past couple of months and left us with more stories to tell as one big one likely ended. (The Elite and BCC did shake hands after the show went off the air) So a big thumbs up from me on this one and hope they keep it up as we get closer to the huge events at the end of the summer.

