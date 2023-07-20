FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: On-site reports, Blood & Guts main event, Dance-off, Hook’s longest match and first loss, callers (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners, plus two on-site reports including PWTorch’s own Mike McMahon. They discuss Blood & Guts, the Dance-off with MJF, Adam Cole, Sammy Guevara, and Danny Garcia, plus Hook’s longest match and first loss.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO