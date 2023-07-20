FREE PODCAST 7/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: On-site reports, Blood & Guts main event, Dance-off, Hook’s longest match and first loss, callers (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners, plus two on-site reports including PWTorch’s own Mike McMahon. They discuss Blood & Guts, the Dance-off with MJF, Adam Cole, Sammy Guevara, and Danny Garcia, plus Hook’s longest match and first loss.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply