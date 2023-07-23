FREE PODCAST 7/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & McMahon: Punk & Darby vs. Christian Cage & Starks, FTR preview MJF & Cole match, Billy Gunn retires, on-site report, live callers (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller input from listeners plus an on-site correspondent. They begin by discussing whether C.M. Punk is winning over fans or destined to receive boos and if one scenario is much better than the other. They talked about all other aspects of the show including the different pace and tone, the FTR promo, and much more with live callers and email questions. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who detailed off-air happenings and crowd reactions.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply