FREE PODCAST 7/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & McMahon: Punk & Darby vs. Christian Cage & Starks, FTR preview MJF & Cole match, Billy Gunn retires, on-site report, live callers (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller input from listeners plus an on-site correspondent. They begin by discussing whether C.M. Punk is winning over fans or destined to receive boos and if one scenario is much better than the other. They talked about all other aspects of the show including the different pace and tone, the FTR promo, and much more with live callers and email questions. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who detailed off-air happenings and crowd reactions.

