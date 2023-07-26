7/26 AEW DYNAMITE TV Report Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland, Orange Cassidy vs. AR Fox, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 26, 2023

ALBANY , NY AT MVP ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-A video featuring Darby Allin talking about AR Fox was shown, he talked about Fox’s work ethic and how Fox offered him a place to live when he was training in Atlanta.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. AR FOX

Orange Cassidy and AR Fox shook hands as the match began. Both combatants locked up, Fox applied wrist control. Cassidy then did a dying fish flop impersonation while doing a half hearted kip up. Cassidy was able to get up, then both men were on the mat and Fox applied a leg scissors hold. Both men then stood and ran the ropes, Cassidy with hands in pocket, until Fox was able to get a quick pin attempt and then a head kick.

Cassidy rolled to the outside and recovered from Fox’s attack. Cassidy paced around the outside, until fox did a moonsault off the apron onto Orange. Fox then tried a 450, but Orange dodged. Fox then tried a slam, but it was countered into a Stundog Millionaire. Fox then was able to hit a twisting brain buster into a two count pin attempt. [c]

Once the show returned, Fox won a battle of cutters and hit one leaving Cassidy on the mat. Cassidy then worked Fox from the apron, Fox countered and Cassidy rolled out. But, Fox hit a dive to the outside then tossed Cassidy in the ring and hit a senton for a near fall. Cassidy was then able to hit a big DDT and a Beach Break for a near fall.

Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but Fox countered and put Cassidy on the top rope, seated. Fox hit a superplex for a two count. Fox then got to the top, but Orange rolled away. Fox chased and hit a senton on the apron, then a DDT for a near fall on Cassidy. Fox tried for a 450 again, Cassidy dodged and applied a roll up pin, then applied the mousetrap pin for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: A really fun opening match, AEW showing the video featuring Fox gave the 1-5% chance that he could have won the match. Also, Cassidy kind of worked heel in this match and I didn’t hate it.)

-Cassidy embraced Fox and Fox hit him from behind. Darby Allin then came out and berated AR for his actions. Jon Moxley then entered the ring and took out Orange Cassidy, because he had attacked Claudio at the ROH PPV.

-A recap of Blood and Guts was shown.

-Renee was backstage with Jericho and Don Callis. Don said that he set up a tag match with Takeshita as a way to sell him on joining the Callis family. His opponents would be Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Jericho agreed to the match, Callis then reveled a painting of them from 95′ in the style of Don & Kenny Omega’s paining. [c]

-A video of Hook with and without the FTW title was shown.

-Claudio & Wheeler were backstage, Claudio said not to play with fire or mess with the BCC. He called out Pac for his actions at the ROH PPV. Moxley walked in and talked about the receipt that he gave to Cassidy.

-Tony introduced Jack Perry and he walked out in an orange and black outfit with the FTW title. Tony said that Perry brought a title home and then prompted the fans to boo. Perry said that he beat Hook, Perry said that Hook went home and took a train t nowhere. Perry said that when he said he wasn’t looking to with the FTW title, it was created in a two bit company and only he can make the FTW valuable. Jack said that he could run circles around ECW guys. Jerry Lynn walked out and Called him Jungle Boy. He then said that Perry would get his ass kicked if he kept talking like that. Perry said who would do it? Jerry pushed him, Perry declined to fight tonight and pushed it to next week.

-Renee was backstage with Britt Baker, she asked her about her match with Taya Valkyrie. Baker said she was surprised that Taya called her out, Britt said she would beat her and go for the TBS title after.

(2) PAC vs. GRAVITY

Gravity hit a drop kick on Pac to start, Gravity then hit some springboard moves and sent Pac to the outside. Pac then reentered and sent Gravity to the outside, Pac then hit a dropkick of his own on Gravity. While on the outside Gravity power slammed Pac then got in the ring and did a weird astronaut walk going into the break. [c]

Pac and Gravity were battling, Pac won the exchange with a running knee strike and kicks in the corner. Pac then tried for a superplex, but Gravity kind of turned it into a brain buster? Pac then applied a Brutalizer and won via submission.

WINNER: Pac

(Sage’s Analysis: A sloppy match and these two did not mesh at all.)

-A recap of Cole and MJF having an issue last week was shown. Renee then asked them about their title match with FTR. MJF said that he liked them better when they were his minions. MJF then attacked Cash and Dax for their appearance and accents. He said that he was going to hit them so hard they would cough up CM Punk’s jock strap. Cole said that he wanted gold when the tournament started, he said that it is now about their friendship and he doesn’t want MJF’s title and he is becoming one of Cole’s best friends. MJF said that no matter what happens MJF would give Cole a title shot. Roderick Strong ran in and pushed Max. Cole told Roddy that he loved him, but he was being crazy and then proceeded to gaslight him. [c]

-FTR were asked about their matchup with MJF & Cole. Cash said that everyone who loves MJF leaves him. He said that he respects Cole but he needs to learn what MJF is. Dax said that wrestling is real and that he needs to get a win against Cole and put respect on the name of Tag Team Wrestling and not let MJF spoil it.

(3) DARBY ALLIN vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND

Both men locked up to start the match, Darby took Swerve to the mat. Swerve then put Darby on the apron while still in a headlock, Darby jumped over the ropes and took Swerve to the mat once more. Strickland applied a chop, Darby then applied a springboard arm drag. Both men then battled on the outside, where Darby hit a Code Red. Darby then hit chops and tossed Swerve in the ring steps. Darby set up the steps in the middle area of the outside. Darby was tossed over the stairs, then Swerve slammed him. [c]

Swerve got a two count pin attempt, then both men traded roll up attempts. Darby locked in a deep pin for a near fall to end the exchange. Both men ended up laying on the floor after a Darby rocket dive. Swerve was tossed into the ring, and rolled back out. Darby did his fast dive and ran into a knee strike from Strickland. Swerve went to the top and hit the Swerve Stomp for a near fall.

Darby hit a top rope stunner, Swerve rolled to the apron. Darby tried to set up a move but was knocked down. Swerve then hit an apron Death Valley Driver. Swerve then hit a slam after an assist from AR Fox and got the pinfall.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun and fast paced match that marries the death defying wrestling style with mat based storytelling. I like the AR Fox and Swerve as a pairing a lot.)

-Post match Swerve and AR Fox beat up Darby and Nick Wayne.

-Jericho was in his locker room with JAS members. They were not happy with him and called him selfish. Anna Jay walked out first, then the rest of them followed. [c]

-A recap of Daddy Ass retiring on Collision was shown.

(4) BRITT BAKER vs. TAYA VALKYRIE

Both women locked up, Taya Valkyrie immediately slammed Britt Baker in that position. Britt applied a headlock and tried to take down Taya, she finally did while spinning in the corner. Britt retained the headlock until she was slammed to the mat. Taya then hit a running knee strike on the seated Baker. Valkyrie applied a chest slap and got a two count for her efforts. There was then a pretty bad botch in the middle of the ring, where Taya sat disappointed very briefly, then applied hammer fists going into the break. [c]

Baker applied knees to the face and a ripcord elbow strike for a one count. Taya and Britt then traded strikes in the middle of the ring, then Britt hit a pump kick. But, Taya fought back and got a two count. Britt tried a slow move from the middle rope, Taya countered with a Northern Lights Suplex. Britt then tried for the Panama Sunrise and hit it for a near fall. Britt then pulled out the glove.

Taya hit a series of kicks and then a spear, she then tried to hit her finisher. Britt countered and applied the lockjaw for the win.

WINNER: Britt Baker

(Sage’s Analysis: That was a pretty rough match except for the final third. Taya is the way better pro wrestler and saved this match for me, I am usually not a huge critic of Britt. But, that match was at 0.75 speed and that was for one reason only.)

-Yet another tag team battle royal was announced for Rampage. Along with the normal Excalibur promos. [c]

(5) BCC vs. THE LUCHA BROS. vs. THE BEST FRIENDS

The Lucha Bros and Best Friends started fighting before BCC got to the ring and the match was started for some reason. Soon all six men were fighting at ringside, Moxley and Chuck Taylor were on the stage, Taylor tossed Moxley into a crowd off stage. The mass of human carnage continued outside the ring.

They Rey Fenix and Claudio were in the ring and match felt like it had started, even though the bell had rang many minutes before. Rey took down Claudio, then Trent took out Rey, Moxley then Penta until it was Rey and Claudio alone in the ring once more. Trent tagged himself in and attacked the wrong man, Rey was not legal. [c]

Claudio’s leg hit the top rope and he sold that as Trent hit a drop kick. Chuck and Moxley then battled with hard hits, Chuck hit a German, Penta then hit a sling blade and a backstabber. Moxley and Claudio entered and took out Trent. All six men were in the ring and Best friends hit double drivers on the Lucha Bros.

Penta hit a pump handle slam, his pin attempt was broken up by BCC. Moxley and Claudio then took a member of Best Friends each and applied strikes onto them. They then worked together and were about to take out Trent, Orange Cassidy came out and attacked Moxley. Claudio was slammed by Trent and tried to pin but he or Claudio was not legal.

Penta then hit fear factor and pinned Trent.

WINNER: The Lucha Bros.

(Sage’s Analysis: Not a good main event, ok wrestling but too chaotic. I have no idea why these teams were wrestling besides filling a main event.)

Final Thoughts: This was a pretty rough show that felt more like two hours of Rampage than an episode of Dynamite, the watered down roster feels very much that way when Jericho doesn’t wrestle or any member of the Elite are present in anyway.