Rey Mysterio injury update after his match stopped on Smackdown

Rey Mysterio suffered a suspected concussion at ringside after a Santos Escobar dive before the second commercial match, PWTorch has learned. The medic tended to Rey during the commercial break and then the match was called off when Rey was showing signs of concussion.

PWTorch also confirmed that Santos Escobar was the planned winner, so this won’t change the course of the U.S. Title match plans in two weeks on Smackdown.

