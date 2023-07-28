News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #236 (7-19-93) of the PWTorch including Beach Blast ‘93 review, Flair wins NWA title, Lex Express kicks off, more (163 min.)

July 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the eightieth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #236 of the PWTorch including their thoughts on Beach Blast ‘93, a poor ending to the Flair-Windham title match, Terry Funk and Jerry Jarrett being interviewed by WCW for front-office roles, the Lex Express, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

