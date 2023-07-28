News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-19-2005): Vince McMahon explains his falling out with Hogan and how he feels about Hogan going to WCW, Triple H news, Diva Search expanding, TNA-Spike update (19 min.)

July 28, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 19, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

  • Breaking news regarding Triple H’s status with WWE
  • The latest on the Spike TV-TNA situation and timing strategies
  • Reports why the Diva Search is likely to get more TV time not less in the future
  • Interesting comments by Vince McMahon on Hulk Hogan
  • Notes on Matt Hardy
  • More

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*