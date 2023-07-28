VIP AUDIO 7/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-19-2005): Vince McMahon explains his falling out with Hogan and how he feels about Hogan going to WCW, Triple H news, Diva Search expanding, TNA-Spike update (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Breaking news regarding Triple H’s status with WWE

The latest on the Spike TV-TNA situation and timing strategies

Reports why the Diva Search is likely to get more TV time not less in the future

Interesting comments by Vince McMahon on Hulk Hogan

Notes on Matt Hardy

More

