Vince McMahon undergoes major back surgery, update on post-surgery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon underwent major spinal surgery last week, a story first reported by TMZ. The surgery reportedly lasted over four hours and was deemed a success.

PWTorch has heard that he is already working again, just roughly a week after the surgery. Whether it affects the frequency of McMahon’s in-person presence at WWE events remains to be seen, but since he’s already working out, it seems attending Summerslam at Ford Field next Saturday would be a possibility unless prolonged time sitting for travel is an issue.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: KELLER’S TAKE: So far so good for Collision as Tony Khan deliberately attempts to create a different booking style and vibe for new series

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Booker T on being part of the NXT broadcast team, his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore, the King Booker accent

Did you know that PWTorch VIP membership gives you access to an ad-free version of this website (mobile and desktop versions), an unmatched 35 year library of insider wrestling content in newsletter article and podcast formats, dozens of new VIP-exclusive podcasts throughout the month (that are easily compatible with Apple Podcasts App, Apple Car Play, and many other popular podcast apps), and more benefits. Check out details and sign up HERE.