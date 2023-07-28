WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/28): Keller’s report on Rey vs. Santos for U.S. Title match, Kross vs. Anderson, Roman and Jey

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JULY 21, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Forever, Together,” they cut to the arena with the camera panning the audience. Michael Cole introduced the show and said the arena was jam-packed. He said Summerslam is just over a week away.

-Mike Rome introduced “Main Event Jey Uso.” Jey stood center-ring as fans cheered. He said, “Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city!” The Bloodline music then played and Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa walked out. Cole explained that a Tribal Combat match means anything goes and there are no countouts, which wipes away the champion’s advantage Reigns would otherwise have. Cole said Jey us “has a chance a week from tomorrow.”

Reigns entered the ring and asked N’rleans to acknowledge him. When fans chanted “Uso!” Reigns said the Usos are popular because of him. He told Jey he’s called “the right-hand man for a reason.” He scolded Jey for acting like the Tribal Chief by opening a show he’s on. He asked if he thinks he’s the Tribal Chief now. Jey said he never wanted any of that. He said he used to watch Roman’s back “and do what family does, support him, man.” He said he did it, no questions asked, because he believed him. He said he thought Roman could lead the company and the family. “But you broke the family,” he said. “And now I have to do what I have to do, Uce.” He said he broke the family and The Bloodline and Jimmy. “It is all your fault,” he emphasized.

Reigns told booing fans to “shut up, just shut your mouths.” He told Jey that his jealous brought all of that on. He said when Jimmy got hurt, Jey asked for a championship match because he’s selfish. He said the only reason Jey became the right-hand man is because Jimmy was hurt. “You didn’t have a chance,” he said. “You took that from him.” He said he screwed his twin brother. He said his younger brother likes and respects him (Roman) more than Jey. “So when I beat you, you’re done,” he said. “We’re going to wipe you off the face of this Earth. You’re going to be wiped from history.”

Reigns then asked Jey to imagine if Jey beats him. Fans cheered. He said that’d mean he’s no longer the Tribal Chief, but he’ll still be Roman Reigns. He said he can still do whatever it is he wants to do. He said Jey has nothing. He said it blows his mind that he still wants to stand there and do it. “You can’t beat me,” he said. He yelled that Jey can’t beat him and he doesn’t understand how he thinks otherwise.

Jey said he thinks he can beat him because he already has and he’s the only one. He put his hand around the back of Reigns’s neck and leaned in and said he’d beat him again. Reigns’s nostrils flared. Jey’s music played and he left. Reigns soaked up his words as Solo looked sternly toward Jey as he walked away.

-They went to Cole and Wade Barrett at ringside. Cole said Reigns spun a wonderful yarn yard, perhaps rewriting history, but it did not phase Jey Uso. Barrett said Jey beat Reigns before, but it took an illegal move. He said Reigns and Jey can use any illegal move they want at Summerslam. Cole threw to a sponsored video recap of the U.S. Title situation.

(Keller’s Analysis: That final beat where Jey looked Reigns in the while holding the back of his head was a key moment because it helps fans believe Jey can win since he’s confident he can. As usual, all four in the ring were stellar here whether they were speaking or just reacting. A key to all of this working is that Reigns sells Jey’s points and Jey sells Roman’s point as having validity when they talk about their history and the hierarchy.)

-Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. [c]

-Backstage, Jey was clapping and smiling. Greyson Waller said he loves his passion out there. He said he’ll probably still lose, but he’ll give him the “Greyson Waller rub.” He invited him, after losing to Roman, to be on his talk show. He called him “Little Jey.” Jey mock-laughed and then punched him. Waller fell backward onto a rolling crate and grabbed his jaw.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR – U.S. Title Invitational Final

Barrett said Jey is now his favorite wrestler after he hit Waller. Escobar’s ring entrance took place. The bell rang 25 minutes into the hour. They showed Austin Theory watching from a luxury suite. Cole said he was joined by “all of his friends”; he was sitting alone. After a tentative start, at 2:00 they started striking each other. Escobar bailed out to ringside. Rey landed a running flip dive onto him and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, they showed Theory watching and eating popcorn. Cole called him a narcissist. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out a few minutes later. Escobar lifted Rey onto his shoulders, but Rey head scissored him over the top rope to the floor. He then sent Escobar into the ring apron hard. Rey hit a belly slide splash under the bottom rope onto the floor. Escobar then did a running dive and tackled Rey at ringside. They cut to a break at 10:00. [c]

Back from the break, a medic was checking on Rey. Cole said Rey appeared to suffer whiplash when he landed at ringside. The ref called off the match and said Escobar was to be declared the winner. Escobar consoled Rey who entered the ring and hugged him afterward. Escobar bowed in front of Rey out of respect. Theory stood and smiled.

WINNER: Escobar via forfeit in 10:00.

-Kayla Braxton wished Rey a speedy recovery and then interviewed Bianca Belair backstage. She said she stays ready so she doesn’t have to get ready and no one has an advantage in a Triple Threat match. In walked Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green who said it’s been too long since they were appreciated. Green said they’re the best Women’s Tag Team Champions ever. Sonya took offense to the spotlight being on Belair and Chralotte, instead of them despite Belair not having any belts. belair said they could have their own match. Charlotte walked in and said she wants Belair 100 percent at Summerslam, so she offered to team with her tonight. Belair said, “Girl, eh eh.” Charlotte said that makes her want to do it even more, so she’s going to talk to Pearce. Green and Deville weren’t pleased by the developments. [c]

-Hit Row stood mid-ring and insulted the fans. L.A. Knight walked out to his music and got a big crowd pop. “Let me talk to ya’!” he siad. Fans roared with cheers and chanted his name. Knight said he knew Will Smith was in the name, but he didn’t know Uncle Phil became a rapper. Top Dolla threw a fit in the ring. Knight told Ashante that a lot of people claim to be undeniable and inevitable, but “I live it.” He said Ashante can be the next to be dropped on his head by the mega-star L.A. Knight.

(2) ASHANTE “THEE” ADONIS (w/Top Dolla, B-Fab) vs. L.A. KNIGHT

The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Barrett told Cole not to rap again live on the air. Adonis took early control. A loud “L.A. Knight” chant rang out. Dolla took a cheap shot at Knight as B-Fab distracted the referee. Adonis went for a Stinger splash, but Knight moved. Dolla stood on the ring apron. Knight knocked him off the apron and then hit a charging Adonis with a powerslam. He followed with a running elbowdrop and his Blunt Force Trauma leaping stunner for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 90 seconds.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s a crowd-pleasing segment to keep fans somewhat satisfied until Knight’s next big feud is established at or right after Summerslam.)

-Backstage Adam Pearce approached Jey and said Waller has been running his mouth and demanding a match with him. Jey agreed to face him and said it’ll be real quick.

-Charlotte made her ring entrance. [c]

-Postcard shots aired of New Orleans.

-Bobby Lashley was sitting with Street Profits. He said they’re stars and should be treated like stars and dress like stars. Angelo Dawkins didn’t like the taste of the red wine. Montez Ford told Dawkins that he’s talking about him. Dawkins tried to defend his sweat pants. A woman rolled in a rack of high-end clothes and Dawkins seemed game to try to up his look.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m liking the idea of Lashley and the Profits together. The Profits were getting stale and Lashley’s character has been all over the place the last year or so. This could be good.)

(3) BIANCA BELAIR & CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN & SONYA DEVILLE