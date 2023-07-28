AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (7/28): Tag Team Rampage Royal including The Hardys and Butcher & Blade, Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, Komander vs. Sabian

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

JULY 28, 2023

RECORDED AT THE MVP ARENA IN ALBANY, N.Y.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone.

(1) TAG TEAM BATTLE ROYAL RAMPAGE – Winners Earns Tag Team Title Shot

All of the teams entered the ring as the show kicked off. Tony Schiavone noted that each member of a team needs to be eliminated in order for the full team to be eliminated. The teams included Big Bill & Brian Cage, The Butcher & The Blade, Ethan Page & Brother Zay, The Hardys, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Serpentico & Luther, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh, and Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

Sydal and Brother Zay double teamed Serpentico as Luther was eliminated by Big Bill. Serpentico was out next by the Butcher. Brother Zay was thrown to the apron by Lethal but springboarded back into the ring only to be caught by Singh and then eliminated. Sydal was tossed out next by Menard. Parker was out next by the Hardys. Page tried to take out Lethal but Lethal reversed and knocked Page off the apron. Page was able to fight his way back in but was thrown out by Singh from behind. Lethal was out next after the Hardys double teamed him. Page and Lethal battled on the outside and up the ramp. [c]

Blade and Butcher double teamed Daniels in one corner as Big Bill and Cage eliminated Menard. Butcher and Blade continued to work over Daniels before eliminating him. Singh picked up Matt Hardy and threw him out. Jeff immediately went at Singh and hit a Twist of Fate. Cage and Bill helped Jeff and double clotheslined Singh over the top and out.

Jeff Hardy was out next by the Butcher and Blade, who were in the final four with Big Bill and Brian Cage. All four men went at it in the center of the ring. Bill went for a chokeslam on Blade but was caught by Butcher. Cage rescued Bill from elimination and dropped Blade to the mat. Cage hit a flatliner on Butcher but was quickly double teamed by Blade and Butcher. Bill came to his rescue with a double clothesline and a splash in the corner on Butcher. Cage picked up Blade for Bill to nail him with a clothesline. They eliminated Blade which left Bill and Cage alone with Butcher.

Butcher tried to fight off both men alone as Bill accidentally hit Cage in the corner. Butcher hit a backbreaker on Cage but was quickly caught by a double team. Cage held Butcher for Bill, who hit him with a huge clothesline to send him over the top and out.

WINNERS: Big Bill & Brian Cage in 17:30

(Moynahan’s Take: I can only assume Tony Khan reads my weekly reports (Hi Tony!) since I mentioned liking battle royals last week. That said, this was fine, and picked up after the commercial break. I liked seeing two heel teams in the end since it gave us something different. Cage and Big Bill are a fun big man team.)

– A video package aired promoting The Kingdom.

(2) KOMANDER vs. KIP SABIAN (w/Penelope Ford)

Sabian got Komander to the mat in the early going but Komander quickly got back to his fett and took Sabian to the mat. Sabian knocked Komander down with a shoulder breaker but Komander came back with a few arm drags. Komander was sent to the outside but quickly came back in and nailed a dropkick to send Sabian to the outside. Komander flew over the top with a tope. [c]

Sabian had the upper hand but Komander fought back. Both men traded shots with Sabian getting the upper hand once again. Komander took down Sabian with a roundhouse kick. Komander covered for two. Sabian nailed Komander with a back elbow but Komander quickly turned things around into another pinning attempt for two. Komander nailed an elbow strike then yanked Sabian’s throat across the top rope. Komander walked the ropes but missed a shooting star press. Sabian threw Komander to the outside then hit a springboard moonsault.

Both men were back inside as Sabian hit a cannonball in the corner, then hit a running shooting star press as a follow up. Komander kicked out of the follow up pin attempt. Komander hit a back elbow on Sabian as Ford raked Komander’s eyes behind the ref’s back. Sabian took advantage and went for a cover but Komander kicked out. Komander kicked out Sabian’s legs as he stood on the ropes, then walked the ropes and hit a shooting star press for the win.

WINNER: Komander in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid match, which picked up after the commercial break. It feels like forever since Sabian has been featured, which makes me think he could be better off in ROH.)

– A video feature aired hyping the face to face between Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn.

(3) THE KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. HAYDEN BACKLUND & MYUNG-JAE LEE

Taven faced off with Backlund and quickly hit him with a back kick before tagging in Bennett. Bennett and Taven double teamed Backlund and hit their finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Kingdom in 0:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– A video package on The Dark Order was shown. [c]

– A video package aired hyping tomorrow’s Tag Team Title match between FTR and MJF & Adam Cole. Samoa Joe vs. Gravity was also announced for tomorrow’s Collision. Aussie Open will also defend their ROH Tag Titles on next week’s Dynamite against Komander and Vikingo.

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Marina Shafir)

Rose attacked Shida right from the bell and kept the offensive attack on in the early going. Shida raised a boot to Rose’s jaw before hitting a dropkick. Shida took Rose to the corner and hit a running charge before wailing away with a series of right hands. Shida came off the middle rope with a missile dropkick but Rose shrugged her off. Rose threw Shida to the outside and threw Shida into the barricade. [c]

Shida took down Rose with an elbow strike, then tried for a suplex. Shida hit it and went for a pin for two. The Outcasts were shown looking on from the back. Rose took Shida to the apron as Shida hit a dropkick. Both women were back inside as Shida went for a cover for two. Rose caught Shida in a chokeslam off the ropes and covered for a two count. Rose went for a powerbomb but Shida reversed and hit a huge elbow strike, then a Falcon Arrow for two.

Rose decked Shida with a lariat then stomped away at her before going to the top rope. Shida knocked Rose down then nailed her with a series of headbutts. Shida hit a Falcon Arrow off the top and covered but Shafir placed Rose’s foot on the ropes. Shida nailed Shafir with the kendo stick, but was then rolled up by Rose. Shida fought out of it and nailed Rose with the Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 11:00

– After the match, The Outcasts came to the ramp as Excalibur announced that Toni Storm will defend against Shida on this week’s Dynamite.

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine main event which ended with a nice battle between the two old foes. The women’s division has seemingly been lacking as of late so let’s hope the Storm/Shida match on Dynamite delivers.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid Friday night of pro wrestling. Nothing stood out as a must-see, but nothing was a must-miss either. If you have 45 minutes to fill this week, Rampage is worth checking out. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

