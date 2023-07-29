News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/28 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Rey vs. Escobar, Reigns confronts Jey Uso, Charlotte and Belair team, L.A. Knight vs. Ashante, Kross vs. Anderson, Lashley hangs with Street Profits (16 min.)

July 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, Roman Reigns confronts Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair team, L.A. Knight vs. Ashante, Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson, Bobby Lashley hangs with Street Profits, and more.

