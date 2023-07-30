VIP AUDIO 7/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (7-22-2005): HBK-Hogan Summerslam hype, dropoff in “Hogan Knows Best” reality show ratings, flashback to Russo’s shoot on Hogan at Bash PPV, Lucha in U.S., Hassan ban (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 22, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

Matt Hardy’s latest run-in and the ROH fan reaction, Muhammad Hassan being banned from UPN

Shawn Michaels-Hulk Hogan hype

The dropoff in the “Hogan Knows Best” reality TV series ratings

Lord Alfred Hayes memories, TNA getting a deal with Spike TV

A flashback five years to Vince Russo’s controversial shoot promo on Hulk Hogan at the Bash PPV

Analysis of the state of Lucha Libre in the United States compared to ten years ago.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO