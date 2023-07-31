AEW Rampage Ratings Report (7/28): Viewership and demo rating for episode with Rose-Shida, Tag Team Rampage Rumble, yearly averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday night’s AEW Rampage on TNT (7/28) drew 324,000 viewers, a drop from the prior week of 415,000. The ten-week average is 377,000 which includes some weeks when Rampage aired outside of its usual timeslot. The average through 30 weeks this year is 399,000, so this was below average even though it aired in its usual timeslot.

Rampage has drawn more than 500,000 viewers four times this year: 639,000 (4/14), 551,000 (1/6), 513,000 (1/13), 503,000 (4/7).

In the 18-49 demo, Rampage drew a 0.10 rating, in line with the 0.11 and 0.10 the prior two weeks. The average this year is 0.12 through 30 weeks.

This week’s Rampage advertised Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose and a Tag Team Battle Royal.

ALSO: Check out our new Ratings Report section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS