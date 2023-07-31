WWE Smackdown Ratings Report: Viewership and key demo ratings for episode back on Fox, comparison to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox (7/28) drew 2.323 million viewers, a bit above the viewership two weeks ago (2.309 million). The prior week’s show was on cable channel FX, not Fox, and drew 1.230 million viewers, about half of the usual Smackdown viewership on Fox, but better than typical when Smackdown gets bumped from the Fox broadcast network to FX.

The average viewership this year, not counting the FX episode, is 2.343 million viewers.

One year ago this week Smackdown drew 2.193 million viewers. Two years ago this week it drew 2.045 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, in line with the 0.62 of two weeks ago and well above last weeks 0.36 on FX.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a 0.52 rating in that key demo. Two years ago, it drew a 0.57.

The top advertised match on Smackdown on Friday was Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar in a match with U.S. Title contendership at stake. It also advertised Roman Reigns and Jey Uso face-to-face.

