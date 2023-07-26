NXT Ratings Report: Episode with Rhea Ripley and Gable Steveson does something not done in over a year-and-a-half

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network (7/25) drew an average viewership of 703,000, down from 746,000 last week for the Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio match for the North American Title. It was the first time since September 2021 that NXT has topped 700,000 live and same-night viewers two weeks in a row.

The average viewership so far this year is 610,000. The last six weeks has averaged 671,000 since WWE began cross-promoting it more on Raw and featuring more special attraction matches. Last night’s episode included Gable Steveson’s announcement regarding his future.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.23 rating, actually up from last week’s 0.21. It tied the 0.23 it drew for the Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breaker episode on June 20. The average demo rating this year is 0.16. The last six weeks it’s averaging 0.20.

We also exclusively have updated 7-day viewership totals from one of our TV industry sources.

The July 11 episode, which drew 671,000 live and same-night, ended up at 849,000 after seven days. The week before landed a 618,000; that was the July 4 holiday episode. The two weeks before that drew 7-day totals of 840,000 and 902,000.

