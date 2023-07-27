AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/26): Viewership, key demo, cable ranking, year-to-year comparison, updated 7-day total

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite (7/26) on TBS drew an average of 898,000 viewers, down from 953,000 for the “Blood & Guts” episode of Dynamite last week, but above the average of the ten episodes before last week, which was 859,000. Last night drew the second-biggest audience since June 21. The show was an ensemble episode in terms of what was advertised rather than one or two big hooks. They advertised a three-way tag match main event plus hyped hearing from MJF and Adam Cole.

The average viewership so far this year through 30 weeks is 881,000. Last year through 30 weeks it was 957,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.29 rating, down from 0.34 last week but in range with the prior ten-week average of 0.30. The average so far this year is 0.30. Through 30 weeks last year, the average was 0.36. It finished no. 2 among cable shows in the key demo. “Cocaine Sharks” on Discovered drew a 0.30 demo rating.

The male 18-49 demo drew 0.42, down from 0.47 last week, but similar to the 0.43, and 0.41 ratings the prior two weeks.

UPDATED 7-DAY TOTALS

PWTorch.com has obtained 7-day viewership totals for recent episodes of Dynamite from a TV industry source, also.

The July 12 episode of Dynamite drew 956,000 viewers after seven days, up from 825,000 the night the show aired live.

The July 5 episode drew 1.020 million after seven days, up from 855,000 the week before.

