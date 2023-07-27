AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/22): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on Darby & Punk vs. Starks & Christian, plus Jay & Juice, The Acclaimed, Taya Valkyrie, Miro

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 22, 2023

NEWARK, N.J. AT PRUDENTIAL CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILMEN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

[HOUR ONE]

-The show stars with the Acclaimed Daddy Ass says the Acclaimed will be the new trio’s champs. Darius Martin says he and Action Andretti are bulletproof. Andretti then follows up and says he and Darius stay ready. The Bullet Club prompts their new tee shirt available at shop AEW.com. Ricky Starks then pulls up in the parking lot and says we will celebrate in absolute style while holding the Owen Hart Cup title belt.

-The Collision opening starts. Ian Riccaboni introduced the show.

-Tony Schiavone starts inside the ring to introduce the men’s Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks. Ricky walks down to the ring with an absurd amount of Pyro going off and carrying a black bag. Tony congratulates Ricky on winning the Owen Hart Cup but mentions it’s not without controversy, with Ricky grabbing the rope to defeat C.M. Punk last Saturday. The crowd is chatting; you deserve it. Ricky says I’ve never agreed more with a city in his entire life. Ricky acknowledges everyone wants to know wants what’s in the bag he’s carrying. Ricky then smirks and says nothing. I just wanted to show off the new Louis Vuitton he bought. Ricky says what does it matter. Twenty years from now, they will ask how many, not how I did it. Ricky says he got the job done by any means necessary don’t talk to me about right and wrong. Ricky says he doesn’t want to be a pillar; he wants to be Ricky Starks.

C.M. Punk then comes out to no music to confront Ricky.

Punk says he’s not here to rain and Ricky’s parade and he’s not mad. He’s proud of Ricky. Punk is honest; you can’t say he hasn’t cheated before. Punk then trashes New Jersey. Devils to get a round of boos. C.M. Punk then tells Ricky he can live with L, but can Ricky live without knowing he can’t beat C.M. Punk without cheating?

Ricky then tells C.M. Punk that his bag is as empty as the red bag he’s been carrying. Punk then stomps back into the ring, furious at Ricky’s comments. Punk then asks Ricky if he wants a shot at the bag or are you just like Max, and you just don’t want me to have it. Punk then acknowledges he’s the real world’s champion.

Christan Cage then gets on the microphone to interrupt Punk and Ricky.

Christian says as the TNT Champion, he is obligated by contract to be in New Jersey and that Punk and Ricky are taking much too much TV time.

Christian then asks to Punk what kind of man carries around a championship he didn’t win.

Christian says he and Luchasaurus are going to hit the bricks, but before they leave, Darby comes to the ring and bumps Christan as he enters the ring. Darby says he will win back the TNT championship at All Out. Darby then suggests a tag match with himself paired with C.M. Punk Against Ricky Starks. vs. Christan/Luchasaurus later tonight. Tony Schiavone then confirms Tony Khan has made the match official.

(Brian’s Analysis Great pose and promo from Ricky Starks. It was time for Ricky to turn heel, and you could tell he’s regained his confidence on the microphone. Those wanting Ricky Starks to have a more prominent spotlight within AEW, you can’t get much bigger than a potential program with C.M. Punk).

-Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness confirm Andrade will be banned from the building tonight. Security escorted Andrade out of the building.

(1) JAY WHITE & JUICE ROBINSON (w/The Gunns) vs. DARIUS MARTIN & ACTION ANDRETTI

Jay White and Darius start the match with a collar elbow tie-up. White works Martin into the corner with chops. Juice Robinson is tagged in, and Darius makes a comeback by kicking Robinson in the chest, followed by a dropkick. Action Andretti is tagged into the match while White is thrown outside the ring. Andretti gets a two-count on Juice after hitting a flip from the top rope. Andretti and Darius hit a double-drop chick on Juice. White gets tagged back into the match, and the Bullet Club Gold gets the heat on Andretti. The show returns from a commercial break with Bullet Club Gold maintaining control. Darius get’s the hot tag, followed by a two-count near fall on Jay White. Andretti. and Darius hit a great-looking double-team move where Andretti hit a dropkick into Darius, going to a suplex on Jay White. Bullet Club Gold regains the momentum of the match. Robinson then hits cannonballs on both Darius and Andretti. Bullet Club Gold then hit every finishing move in their arsenal on Andretti, followed by the blade runner by Jay White to secure the victory.

WINNERS: Jay & Juice in 11:00

(Brian’s Analysis I’m a massive fan of Bullet Club Gold; the group is a natural fit for this t.v show. Action Andretti & Darius Martin as a tag team are starting to build momentum, and they are great as a baby face duo against Bullet Club Gold).

-Coming back from the commercial break, highlight packages are shown for Williow winning the Owen Hart Cup and the Death before dishonor match against Athena.

(2) MIRO vs. NICK COMOROTO

Before the match starts, Comoroto jumps Miro from behind and throws Miro into the steel steps. Comoroto hits a DVD on Miro for a two-count. Miro makes a comeback by hitting a suplex and a superkick on Comoroto.

Miro then locks in the game over submission for the victory.

WINNER: Miro in 2:00.

(Brian’s Analysis: Miro looks strong in the short match. Personally I would have had the two large men start in the ring and pound on each other for a bit more but for only a minute I thought Comoroto looked good.)

-A highlight package is shown featuring FTR on their legacy within AEW.

(3) THE ACCLAIMED vs. THE HOUSE OF BLACK (w JULIA HART FOR THE AEW TRIOS CHAMPIONSHIP

Buddy Matthews drills Max Caster with a knee during his rap and HOB brawl with the Acclaimed before the match starts. The match starts with Buddy beating Caster in the corner, followed by Brody King hitting crossbodies outside the ring. Malakai Black covers Caster for the first near fall in the match. HOB continued to get the heat on Caster for nearly three minutes before Bill Gunn got the hot tag. Gunn runs wild on Black, and Matthews then gets killed by a close-line by King. Black hits the black mass on Gunn to get the win.

Post-match, Billy Gunn was disappointed that he let his team down. After the match, Billy took off his boots in the ring as a symbol as if he would retire.

WINNERS: House of Black in 5:00.

(Brian’s Analysis: If this match was meant to reestablish HOB as a fun butt-kicking team, I was completely into this. HOB going over will set up a trios match with Andrade and his chosen partners.)

-Highlights are shown of the Royal Rampage from AEW Rampage.

[HOUR TWO]

-Tony Schiavone welcomes FTR to the ring.

Tony puts over FTR and their match last week against Bullet Club Gold.

Cash acknowledges FTR has unfinished business with several tag teams in AEW. Cash Wheeler openly asks Adam Cole do you trust MJF? Followed by saying The Greatest Trick the Devil Ever Pulled Was Convincing the World He Didn’t Exist. Cash implores Adam Cole not to trust MJF. Dax Hardwood shares a personal story about his childhood, comparing Cole and MJF as over-privileged children. Dax says MJF and Cole don’t take this seriously. The crowd chants double close-line. Dax closes the promo by saying FTR will get the asses of Cole and MJF next Saturday in Connecticut on Collision.

(Brian’s Analysis: Short and sweet and to the point. Good promo from the champs emphasizes why they will retain the tag titles next Saturday).

-Highlights from Blood and Guts this past Wednesday were shown.

(4) SKYE BLUE vs. TAYA VALKYRIE

Taya opens the match by disrespecting and pushing Skye down.

Skye tries to overpower Taya but then gets taken down with a shoulder block. Taya then gets Skye outside of the ring and hits a spear. Taya hits a spinning powerbomb for a two count as the match goes to a commercial break. Skye hits a super kick as the show returns from a commercial break, and both women go down. Skye gets a two-count on Taya with a crossbody off the top rope. Taya hits a sliding German suplex to regain momentum. Taya hits the stomp on Skye to secure the victory.

Post-match: Taya calls out Britt Baker for a match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

WINNER: Valkyrie at 9:00.

(Brian’s Analysis: The match was okay wasn’t anything special. I appreciate the idea of AEW building a women’s match without a title.)

-Highlights were shown hyping up A.R. Fox.

(5) RICKY STARKS & CHRISTAN CAGE (w/Luchasaurus) vs. C.M PUNK & DARBY ALLIN

The match starts with Starks and Cage arguing whose going to start the match, which nearly leads to a count-out loss. Starks and Punk start the match off. Cage is then tagged into the match, and Darby and Punk use quick tags in and out to wear down Cage. After hitting a headlock takeover, Cage tags Starks back into the match. Punk and Darby hit Starks and Cage with close limes to knock them both outside the ring. Darby then hits a coffin drop as the show goes to a commercial break. Punk and Darby work on Starks throughout the commercial break until he breaks away to tag in Cage.

After regaining the advantage, Starks hits several chops, and a back body drop onto Punk. Scorpio Sky is shown watching the match from a suite in the stands. Darby gets the hot tag and runs wild by hitting a code red and dive to Starks. Darby then tries a dive onto Cage only to be greeted by Luchasaurus. Taking advantage of a dazed Darby, Starks, and Cage continue to beat on Darby heading into the commercial break. After the break, Darby is still being worked over by Cage. After a failed splash attempt from Cage, Darby begins to reach for Punk for the tag, only to be pulled down from the apron by Starks. Darby spills through Starks and hits the hot tag. Punk runs wild and gets a mixed reaction from the crowd. Punk hits a crossbody from the top rope only to be reversed Cage for a near fall at two.

The GTS is blocked by Starks for a near fall of two on Punk. Darby gets tagged in and Starks goes for the spear twice, only to finally clips Darby in mid-air on the second attempt. Starks hits Darby with a row sham bow, only for Darby to kick out at two. Darby hits a super scorpion death drop for a two-count onto Starks. Punk hits Cage with a GTS outside the ring. While the ref’s head was turned, Luchasaurus knocks Darby into the middle toprope, which leads to a pinning exchange between himself and Starks. Darby goes for the pin on Starks, only for Starks to roll up Darby for victory while holding onto the ropes shades of the Owen Hart Cup finals.

WINNERS: Starks & Christian in 25:00.

(Brian’s Analysis: A terrific main event. Since returning from injury, this was the best ring I’ve seen in C.M. Punk. Starks winning by any means necessary, followed by running away afterward, was great heel work. I’m impressed with how much Collinson differs from the weekly Wednesday product and look forward to an enormous episode next. Saturday in Connecticut.)

