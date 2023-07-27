7/27 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Time Splitters vs. Moose & Myers, Young vs. Aldis

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

JULY 27, 2023

WINDSOR, ONT AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE SPORTSPLEX

AIRED LIVE AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package focusing on Eric Young, Nick Aldis, and the events of last week.

-“We own the night” open.

(1) TRINITY & DANI LUNA vs. THE COVEN (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde)

Trinity and King started the match. Trinity and Dani had the upper hand early. King turned the tide of the match by snapping Dani’s neck on the top rope. The Coven dominated Dani until she made the hot tag to Trinity. Trinity got the pin on Wilde.

WINNERS: Trinity & Dani Luna in 10:00.

After the match, Deonna Purrazzo walked to the ring and told Trinity she wanted her rematch at Emergence.

-Video covering last week’s show closing angle.

-Brian Myers and Moose approached Lio Rush. Myers said to never leave them hanging. Lio questioned why they would trust Bully Ray. Bully entered. He said that he, Myers, and Moose could trust each other. Lio said he isn’t there to be friends with anyone. Moose said they don’t need to be friends but they all have a common goal. Moose said they might have to make a decision for him. Bully told Lio he is either with them or against them. Moose, Myers, and Bully walked off as Myers said “See ya, kid.”

-Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger were shown on the way to the ring. [c]

-Footage from last week of Jon E. Bravo helping Dirty Dango beat Santino Marella.

-Dirty Dango/Bravo promo. Dango talked about dating Santino’s daughter and taking her to dinner. They said they couldn’t take Santino’s skills seriously. They also insulted Scott D’Amore. Dango talked about Bravo training in wrestling and being in Vietnam. He said Bravo was his new security and called him “Alpha Bravo”.

(2) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. ZICKY DICE

Zicky rolled Swinger to the ring in the entrance cart, then walked back up the ramp and did his own entrance. This was a loser leaves town match. If Swinger wins, he can get a title shot. Swinger did the “Finger Poke of Doom”, then went for the pin, but Dice rolled up him for a two count. Swinger said that wasn’t the plan and Dice went after him. They raked each other’s eyes and pulled each other’s hair. Dice dropped Swinger and said “I love you” and scored a two count. Swinger rolled out of the ring and said he was done. Dice told him to go back in the ring and finish it. Swinger told Dice it was his time. Swinger told Dice to get in the entrance cart. Swinger clotheslined Dice off the cart and threw him back in the ring. Swinger put his feet on the ropes and pinned Dice.

WINNER: Johnny Swinger in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match. I enjoyed Dice’s appearances in Impact, hopefully he goes on to better things, if he is actually leaving.)

-Clip from BTI of Joe Hendry helping Yuya Uemura beat Kenny King (non-title match).

-Santino talked to Hendry and Yuya in a hallway. Santino said Yuya would be a champion. Hendry said they needed to work on him getting the belt first, then they could talk about other challengers. Santino offered a title opportunity and Hendry said it could be a three-way. Hendry seemed reluctant and signaled the start of a heel turn. [c]

-Nick Aldis promo. He talked about facing Eric Young. He said he would serve Eric some humble pie.

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH (w/Killer Kelly) vs. GISELE SHAW (w/Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans)

Masha took Shaw to the mat early. Masha tripped Shaw into the ropes and kicked her. Masha put Shaw in an armlock. Masha caught Shaw with a flurry of punches and kicks. Shaw threw Masha out of the ring. [c]

Shaw had the advantage after the break. Masha made a comeback. The Amazing Race Canada host (Jon Montgomery) was shown in the audience. Shaw and Masha traded the advantage. As the seconds fought on the outside, Shaw caught Masha with a running knee and got the pin.

WINNER: Gisele Shaw in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fine match and this was a good way to progress this feud.)

-Recap of Jake Something beating Kevin Knight from last week. Video package on Jake with him taking about growing up rough as in-ring highlights played. [c]