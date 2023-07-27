FREE PODCAST 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling All Rise including Shelley vs. Gresham, Adora vs. Itoh, Bailey vs. Akira, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, get on your feet for Justin McClelland and Christopher Maitland’s review of Prestige Wrestling’s All Rise, a packed show from Asbury Park with three excellent matches – a technical masterpiece for the Prestige title between champ Alex Shelley and challenger Jonathan Gresham, a heated battle when Trish Adora faces Maki Itoh, and high flyers and hard kickers collide when Speedball Mike Bailey wrestles Akira. Plus, Justin rises up against over-usage of the middle finger, Chris has a rare referee compliment, the gentlemen reminisce about their favorite wrestler from Asbury Park, and more. For VIP Wrestlers, Coast to Coast goes mid-west for Black Label Pro to watch Tom Lawlor vs. the Quadfather Camaro Jackson, and Trevor Outlaw & Darius Latrell vs. Matt Brannigan & The Warlord (yes, that one).

