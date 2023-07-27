FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Orton’s explanation, on-site correspondent, Rusev vs. Andrade, Styles’s Summerslam challenger revealed (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (7-11-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon, host of “Solomonster Sounds Off,” to talk about Smackdown including the A.J. Styles Summerslam challenger reveal, Randy Orton explains himself, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch, Rusev vs. Andrade Cien Almas, Miz & Mrs hype, and more. They talk with live callers and an on-site correspondent, and then answer mailbag questions.
