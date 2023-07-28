VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Willow vs. Athena, New Japan G1, MJF & Cole, Gable Steveson, Bash preview, ROH PPV review, TV reviews, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
- Full ROH PPV review
- Review of past week of NJPW G1 matches
- AEW Rampage
- AEW Collision
- AEW Dynamite
- WWE Smackdown
- WWE Raw
- Cody’s media tour
- NXT TV
- Preview of Great American Bash preview
- UFC Fight Night review and PPV preview
