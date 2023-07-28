News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/27 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Willow vs. Athena, New Japan G1, MJF & Cole, Gable Steveson, Bash preview, ROH PPV review, TV reviews, more (136 min.)

July 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Willow Nightingale vs. Athena
  • Full ROH PPV review
  • Review of past week of NJPW G1 matches
  • AEW Rampage
  • AEW Collision
  • AEW Dynamite
  • WWE Smackdown
  • WWE Raw
  • Cody’s media tour
  • NXT TV
  • Preview of Great American Bash preview
  • UFC Fight Night review and PPV preview

