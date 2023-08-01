NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33 – NIGHT 11 RESULTS (8/2): Radican’s results & analysis of Loa vs. Ospreay, Tsuji vs. Umino, Okada vs. Kenta

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

G1 CLIMAX 33: NIGHT 11

AUGUST 1, 2023

KAGAWA, JAPAN

TAKAMATSU CITY GENERAL GYMNASIUM #1

AIRED LIVE IN ENGLISH AND JAPANESE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY SEAN RADICAN, PWTORCH COLUMNIST

(1) KAITO KIYOMIYA (6) vs. HIKULEO (w/Jado) (4) – A Block match

Hikuleo needs to win to stay alive. A Kiyomiya win eliminates Hikuleo, Tsuji, and Owens. They went to the floor and early and Hikuleo dropped Kiyomiya chest first over the guardrail. Kiyomiya fired back and went after Hikuleo’s knee. Kelly pointed out that Kiyomiya’s leg attacks were influenced by The Great Muta. They had a great finishing sequence where Kiyomiya blocked a choke slam attempt. Hikuleo eventually caught Kiyomiya with a power slam and he immediately grabbed him by the third and hit a choke slam for the win.

WINNER: Hikuleo (6 pts). (***1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was one of the better Hikuleo matches I’ve seen. The crowd was hot and he sold his leg well before going over strong at the end.)

(2) YOSHI-HASHI (4) vs. GREAT-O-KHAN (2) – B Block match

O-Khan has been eliminated from the tournament already. O- Khan worked an arm trap choke during the early going. Hashi eventually broke his momentum with a dropkick to Hikuleo’s knee. He hit a blockbuster a short time later for a two count. O-Khan fired back and got the sheep killer. Hashi tried to free himself, but are a sleeper suplex. He then hit a Tenzan style Tombstone for a near fall. O-Khan grabbed a claw and lifted Hashi, but he turned it into a DDT.

Hashi ducked a clothesline and hit a dragon suplex. O-Khan got right up only to eat another clothesline. Hashi followed up with a bit powerbomb and got a leverage pin for a nearfall. Hashi got a deep roll up for another near fall. He hit a Kumagoroshi, but O-Khan kicked out! Hashi set up for Karma, but O-Khan slipped around him and applied a claw hold. Hashi countered another Eliminator attempt. He got up and ran right into the Eliminator for the win. Hashi is not eliminated from the playoffs.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan (4 pts) at 13:50. (**3/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a solid match. O-Khan badly needed a win here. It has been a dreadful tournament for him so far falling out of contention so early.)

(3) CHASE OWENS (4) vs. REN NARITA (2) – A Block match

Kelly mentioned that Kosei Fujita is headed to Australia to wrestle in the near future. Owens slapped Narita and told him he’s still a Young Lion. Narita got mad and took Owens to the floor. He whipped him into the guardrail and then tossed him back into the ring. Narita missed a kick and it got stuck in the apron a short time later. Owens then kicked out his other leg and he crashed to the floor.

Narita mounted a comeback and the crowd did not seem to care. Narita grabbed a choke, but Owens used his momentum to send Narita throat first into the top rope. Narita ducked a C-Trigger and hit an exploder for a nearfall. Owens fired right back and hit a C-trigger. He went for a package piledriver. Narita fought and fought and eventually back dropped Owens. Narita countered the Jewel Heist into a Cobra Twist. He dragged Owens to the center of the ring away from the ropes and applied more pressure and Owens tapped.

WINNER: Ren Narita (4 pts) via submission at 9:08. (**)

(Radican’s Analysis: This match had odd pacing. Narita essentially got cut off every time he made a comeback and then at the end he quickly recovered from getting sent throat-first into the top rope to finish Owens. The crowd did not care about this match at all.)

ELP grabbed Taichi’s microphone when he got into the ring while making his entrance and tried to use it, but of course it didn’t work. He handed the mic back to Taichi afterwards.

(4) TAICHI (6) vs. ELP (4) – B Block match

ELP sent Taichi to the floor and wiped him out with a slingshot splash and the fans fired up. He followed up with a gorgeous quebrada to the floor to wipe out Taichi. ELP went for a double springboard and walked right into a forearm followed by a big suplex. He managed to get the bottom rope to avoid getting pinned. ELP mounted another comeback using his high flying. He hit a Lionsault for a two count and sold his shoulder after.

Kelly said ELP had no choice but to deal with his nagging shoulder issue. Both men traded kicks until Taichi landed one flush to deck ELP. Taichi tore his pants off and the fans fired up. They traded kicks and Taichi swatted away a kick and ELP landed on his shoulder. ELP hit an enzuguri. He set up for a cutthroat driver and landed it for a two count. Kelly said Ospreay’s only loss in the tournament so far has been to Taichi. Taichi caught a kick and flipped ELP over. He bounced off the ropes and walked right into a clothesline. Taichi then hit a Saito suplex with a bridge for a nearfall.

Taichi fired up, but ELP fired back and hit Sudden Death for a nearfall. ELP went for CR2, but Taichi countered and hit a thrust kick to the head and both men were down as the fans fired up. Taichi went for Black Mephisto and ELP tried to counter it into CR2. They traded more counters and Taichi got the Gedo Clutch for a nearfall. ELP fired right back with one of his own for another nearfall. ELP ducked a thrust kick and hit Sudden Death. He then got the Gedo Clutch for the win.

WINNER: ELP (6 pts) at 13:56. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: ELP at the very least might be set up for a shot at the KOPW Provisional Championship coming out of G1. This match started slowly, but it got better as it went along. The finishing stretch of counters was really well done.)

Gabe Kidd made his entrance and therew around several sections of the guardrails. He went into the crowd and tossed some chairs around. He then told the announcers he was going to beat Sanada.

(5) SANADA (10) vs. GABE KIDD (5) – A Block match

Kidd hit Sanada with his title belt when he turned his back making his entrance. They went to the floor and Kidd nailed him with a chair shot. He rolled Sanada into the ring and the ref called for the bell. Kidd hit a belly to back suplex for a two count. He then sent Sanada back to the floor. Kidd grabbed the world title and played to the crowd. The fans booed when he held up the title. Kidd then tossed the belt to the floor. The ref got in his face and Kidd eventually pushed him to the mat.

Kidd took Sanada into the crowd and whipped him into a pile of chairs. He then hit a cannonball into Sanada, who was sitting down. He tossed Sanada back into the ring. Sanada fired back and sent Kidd to the floor with a dropkick. Sanda threw Kidd into the guardrail several times. He then hit a piledriver on the concrete. Kidd countered Sanada and whipped him into the guardrail. Sanada mashed to beat the 20 count back into the ring.

Sanada countered Kidd and hit total anarchy and both men were down. They went up too and Kidd grabbed a hanging choke. The ref forced him to let it go and he hit a brain buster for a 2 count. Kidd blocked Deadfall and sent Sanda towards the ref and then hit a low blow when the ref turned to avoid contact with Sanada. He then hit a tombstone for a near fall.

Kidd went up top for a moonsault after shoving the red when he went to check to see if Sanada was still conscience. Kelly said Kidd had thwarted a possible stoppage. Kidd missed and the fans fired up. Both men traded counters. Kidd dragged the ref into Sanada’s path, but this time Sanada took a right hand and then kicked Kidd right in the junk. Sanada hit a shining wizard and hit deadfall for the win.

WINNER: Sanada (12 pts) at 12:08. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a paint by the numbers Gabe Kidd match if there is such a thing at this stage of his new heel turn. Sanada looked good here beating Kidd at his own game. The crowd wasn’t very engaged by the action, which didn’t help the match even though I personally enjoyed it. Kelly is pushing really hard that Owens wants to upset Sanada in his final block match.)

(6) TANGA LOA (4) (w/Jado) vs. WILL OSPREAY (8) – B Block match

Tonga took control during the early going. He hit a pair of suplexes and held on for a nice delayed Jack Hammer. Ospreay eventually cut off his momentum with a dropkick. Ospreay urged the fans to fire up and they did. He set up for a Storm Breaker a short time later, but Loa got out of it. He then hit a series of punches in the corner capped off by a big chop and Will fell to the mat.

Ospreay hit a hook kick. He went for a Storm Breaker, but Loa countered. Ospreay hit another hook kick and then went off the ropes right into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a 2 count. Loa fired back a short time later with a clothesline for a two count. The fans fired up, but Ospreay countered Loa and hit a chin breaker and then an Os-cutter for a near fall. Ospreay went for a dive to the floor a short time later, but Loa caught up with a punch and both men were down on the outside.

Ospreay went for an Os-cutter off the guardrail, but Tonga blocked it and tossed him into a pile of chairs in the audience. Loa then got a running start and hit a spear into the chairs on Ospreay. Ospreay tried to run back to the ring to beat the count, but Loa nailed him with a spear. He then dove into the ring and got the count out win.

WINNER: Tonga Loa (6) at 15:34 via count out. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This got really good down the stretch. The finish was really nicely done.)

(7) SHOTA UMINO (6) vs. YOTA TSUJI 4) – A Block match

This is another meeting in a series of matches between the Reiwa Three Muskateers during this G1. Tsuji was in control, but he went for a spear and Narita turned it into a STF. The fans really got into it as Umino cranked back on the hold, but Tsuji eventually got to the ropes. Tsuji smiled as Umino nailed him with strike after strike.

The 15 minute mark passes and they began trading bombs as the intensity went way up. Tsuji finally wiped out Umino and collapsed and the fans applauded. The fans chanted for both men. Tsuji’s chants seemed to win out. Tsuji hit a Spanish Fly off the top for a nearfall. He hit a modified sit out powerbomb for another two count. Tsuji went for a spear, but Umino turned it into a double stomp. He followed up with a big flipping neck breaker for a two count. He followed up with Death Rider and Tsuji kicked out at the last second right before the one minute mark. Umino went for another Death Rider, but Tsuji countered and hit a spear for the win.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji (6 pts) at 19:20. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good once it got going. Both men showed tremendous fire down the stretch as they teased another draw between the Reiwa Three Muskateers before Tsuji won. The crowd really got behind Tsuji late here.)

Kenta needs a win over Kazuchika Okada in the main event to stay alive for the playoff round.

(8) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (8) vs. KENTA (4) – B Block match

The bell rang and the fans chanted for Okada. Kenta didn’t seem to like this, so he went to the floor. The fans then chanted to Kenta and he got back into the ring and rolled right back out. Kenta continued to get into the ring and get back out after Okada went after him. Kenta continued to play games. Kenta eventually got caught in the corner, but he rolled right to the floor. Okada went after him and Kenta cut him off and ran him to the apron. He then tossed him into the guardrail.

The five minute came and went with Kenta in control working a head scissor submission. Kelly talked about how difficult it is to beat Okada in under 20 minutes like Ospreay did on night 9. Kenta cut off an Okada comeback attempt and hit a short back kick to his head. Okada looked disgusted after that sequence. Okada eventually caught Kenta coming off the ropes with a big boot.

Okada hit his signature corner dropkick a short time later and Kenta went crashing to the floor. Kenta countered Okada on the floor and hit a draping DDT off the guardrail. Kenta hit his signature drop kick in the corner and then a double stomp off the top. Okada kicked out at two. Kenta went for a GTS, but Okada slipped out of it. They went back and forth until Okada caught Kenta and hit a neck breaker out of the corner.

Okada got the Money Clip, but Kenta drove Okada into the ref and he crumpled in the corner. With less than five minutes left in the time limit, Kenta went under the ring and got a kendo stick. He hit Okada with it over and over and the fans booed. Kenta played to the crowd and turned around into a shotgun drop kick and the fans fired up. Okada threw the kendo stick to the floor. Kenta tried to hit Okada with the Defy World Title, but Okada cut him off and it’s a drop kick.

Okada hit a tombstone and went for a spinning Rainmaker, but Kenta cut him off with a flurry of strikes. Kenta hit a rip chord Busaiku knee and then a traditional one for a nearfall with two minutes left. Kenta hit two backfists. He went for another, but Okada nailed him with a dropkick. Kenta barely ducked a Rainkakee a short time later. Okada hit a landslide Tombstone. He then hit a Rainmaker with one minute left and he made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (10 pts) at 19:10. (****1/4)

(Radican’s Analysis: Kenta tried to stall from the start and bait Okada in and it worked. Okada was able to overcome Kenta’s mind games late and even the ref getting bumped didn’t backfire on Okada. Kenta went deep into his bag of tricks, but came up short.)

Kelly mentioned the crowd was small, but very vocal for the show.

Okada cut a promo in Japanese to close the show. He now advances to the final 8 with the win.

Overall thoughts: (7.5) – This was a very good night of block action. There’s not much clarity yet in terms of who will join Sanada out of the A block. The B block is a little clearer now with Okada guaranteeing himself a spot in the final 8 with the win over Kenta. Only Will Ospreay and ELP are alive to join Okada in the final eight out of the B block.

There were some really good matches on the undercard, but Tsuji vs. Umino and Okada vs. Kenta are the ones worth going out of your way to see.

