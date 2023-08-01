8/1 NXT REPORT: Wells’s live report on more Dominik and Rhea, Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, the Schism Interrogation, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

AUGUST 1, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-Significant internet issues here tonight, so hopefully I can piece this together.

-Recaps from the Great American Bash opened, running through all six matches from the main show.

-Gallus jumped Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo outside the venue.

-Jacy Jayne grabbed a headset as the announcers were welcoming everyone to the show and cut on Lyra Valkyria.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. JACY JAYNE

Jayne dominated early but Valkyria got the better of her heading into split-screen. [c]

Jayne grounded Valkyrian with a double wristlock, but Valkyria escaped and booted a charging Jayne in the corner. Jayne took control and hit a senton. I lost a couple of minutes here while setting up a different way to see the show. Tonight I found out I need a new TV!

Valkyria hit a frog splash to finish.

WINNER: Valkyria in about 9:00.

(Wells’s Analysis: Surprising that Rhea Ripley didn’t show up in any capacity here after weeks of egging on Valkyria to take Jayne out)

-Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes talked in the locker room. Williams said that now that Dragunov is in the rear-view mirror, he means what he said: he’s got to do this for him. Hayes didn’t get it right away, but Williams pointed out that he’s no sidekick. Williams said he has to show Dragunov what he’s made of. Hayes said he respects that. Williams said it was no breakup, but he’s got to be his own man. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: This is a well earned moment for Williams, but the dynamic between the two will be missed if it’s really about to change)

-McKenzie Mitchell talked with Tony D and Stacks as they were in the trainers’ room. D’Angelo said they want all of Gallus tonight. Tony D said he’d make a call, and Stacks asked to who. Tony D said he knows who, and we’ll see if he picks up. I brought up the idea of Two Dimes returning on the Great American Bash roundtable a couple of nights ago, but we’ll see if that’s a big enough payoff for this.

-Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley made their entrance, and Ripley introduced Dom to boos. Mysterio tried to speak to even more boos. Mysterio said he was the greatest luchador who ever lived. Ripley said “And Dom continues to prove every single OH MY GOD” as Dragon Lee’s music played him out. Rhea called him Rey Mysterio Junior…Junior. Dragon Lee said he doesn’t believe, and the fans don’t believe, and even Dom doesn’t believe that he’s the greatest luchador ever. Mysterio said he made the Mysterio name relevant. Lee got flustered as he fought through a forgotten line and he made a challenge for next week. Ripley said she’d be there because she doesn’t ever let Dominik go it alone. Lee said that’s perfect, because he’ll have someone else there too. Rey Mysterio showed up on the tron to a huge pop and announced he’d be there next week to an even bigger one.

-Wes Lee lost his mind in the locker room and Carmelo Hayes tried to see what was going on. He told Lee not to get caught up in self-pity. Lee threw some things over and said he’s lost three weeks in a row and Hayes doesn’t know what he’s going through. Things got testy and Noam Dar and Oro Mensah showed up. Dar said he’s got something that the two of them don’t have – the Heritage Cup championship. Lee tried to get through to Dar that he’s not champion, and the four were starting to throw down as the scene ended.

-Eddy Thorpe entered ahead of his match. [c]

-Chase U talked with Mitchell about Thea Hail’s loss to Tiffany Stratton, and Hail got fired up and said she never gave up, but Andre Chase threw in the towel. Chase tried to smooth it over but Baron Corbin showed up and said Thea failed and now it’s over. Chase got in his face and Corbin asked why he doesn’t do something about it. Corbin left and Chase tried to put a hand on Hail’s shoulder, but she wasn’t having it.

(2) EDDY THORPE vs. DIJAK

Thorpe grounded Dijak and tossed him with a snap mare and gave a kick to his back. Dijak fought back with a lariat and covered for two. Thorpe charged in a corner and ate the post as Dijak moved. Slam by Dijak got a long two.

The two exchanged strikes and Thorpe landed a kick and covered for two. Dijak wrenched the left arm of Thorpe – previously which hit the post – and tossed him to the post again. Thorpe blocked a move and hit a German suplex and then hit an elbow drop, but it was with the bad arm and Thorpe sold it. Dijak bailed and yanked the arm into the post again, then got into the ring and hit a big boot to finish. The camera showed a guy standing and cheering for Dijak, which was a bit weird for a heel.

WINNER: Dijak at 4:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: Dijak needs a win or two as NXT tries to rehabilitate his act. Thorpe can likely take a loss here to have something to overcome as his momentum has been temporarily halted)

-Tony D was on the phone and said “if anyone understands, it’s you: it’s just business. If you do this for me, we’re even Steven.” He and Stacks headed out of the room, presumably next up. [c]

-Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan watched Brooke’s match with Cora Jade and Jordan pumped her up. Brooke said when she used that kendo stick, she kind of liked it. Brooke said that all the gymnastics training has been good, but they need to teach her killer instinct. She said Jordan will need it.

(3) YULISA LEON & VALENTINA FEROZ vs. LOLA VICE & ELEKTRA LOPEZ

This feud was set up on Instagram as the heels talked down the heels after their eight-person GAB win. Lopez tossed Leon to open. Leon took down Lopez, then hit her with a couple of arm drags and a snap mare. Feroz tagged in and Leon splashed her onto Lopez. Vice distracted Feroz and Lopez threw rights on Feroz. Vice tagged in and the heels hit a double clothesline. Vice covered for two. Vice hit a spinning kick and a hip attack in the corner for two.

Lopez tagged in again and hit an enzuigiri in the heel corner for two. Lopez worked a sleeper with a body scissors and Feroz rolled Lopez up to break. Vice tagged in and briefly cut off the hot tag, but Feroz shoved her off and Leon hit the ring and hit a few clotheslines and a Michinoku Driver. Leon took out an interfering Lopez, allowing a spin kick by Vice to finish.

WINNERS: Vice & Lopez at 3:29. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: Good action here, and Lopez had a mistake-free night, which is far from a sure thing. Vice got her first NXT TV win, but Leon and Feroz are just so good and it feels like they’re forever in an enhancement role when they should be bigger players)

-Tiffany Stratton, via TikTok, put over Thea Hail and said “that little girl pushed me.” She said after weeks of torture, it’s finally over. She said she’ll be back next week, and maybe she’ll pick her next opponent and maybe she’ll have a Tiffy-bration. She signed off with “Toodles.”

[HOUR TWO]

(4) CARMELO HAYES & WES LEE vs. NOAM DAR & ORO MENSAH

Lee was visibly conflicted before the match. Meta-Four had a new entrance on the ramp, posing in silhouette against four lights, that looked pretty sharp.

Lots of brawling outside to open. The referee called for the bell as Dar and Hayes ended up in the ring. Hayes hit a suplex, then missed from the top but hit an arm drag and a suplex. Lee wanted the tag but Hayes held off and Dar caught him with a shot and tagged Mensah. Mensah worked Hayes with some rights and then tried a suplex, but Hayes rolled through and hit a lariat, then made the tag.

Lee took down Mensah and covered for two. Lee hit a charging elbow in the face corner and Hayes tagged himself in, irritating Lee. He took one chat and then tagged Lee back in. Lee rolled up Mensah for two, then tagged Hayes. The faces hit a double dropkick and Hayes covered for two. Another tag and the two set up a pair of elbow drops, but Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson dragged Mensah out to boos as the match went to commercial. [c]