AEW Collision Ratings (7/29): Second-highest viewership for show headlined with FTR vs. MJF & Cole

Last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision drew 739,000 viewers, up from the 6189,000 and 575,000 the previous two weeks, ranking overall as the most viewed episode other than the premiere on June 17 which drew 816,000. The show was headlined by the heavily-hyped FTR vs. Adam Cole & MJF match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. C.M. Punk was also advertised for a promo.

In the key 18-49 demo, Collision drew a 0.27 rating, up from 0.18 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. Only the premiere episode’s 0.33 drew a better demo rating.

AEW Collision finished no. 2 on cable behind the UFC 291 prelim card on ESPN, which drew 0.35 in the key demo. The UFC prelims drew a total viewership of 837,000.

This coming Saturday’s episode goes head-to-head with Summerslam and likely will draw a sharply lower number of live viewers. A stat to watch is whether the 7-day delayed viewership makes up some of the lost ground.

PWTorch has also obtained the 7-day viewership total for the July 15 episode. After drawing an initial average of 575,000 viewers the night it aired, it grew to 672,000 after a full week. That was below the 717,000 7-day total of the July 8 episode, above the 617,000 for the July 1 episode, and in line with the 719,000 for the June 24 episode.

