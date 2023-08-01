NJPW G1 Climax 33 updated standings through night 11, night 12 lineup featuring Takagi vs. Finlay main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following are the updated block standings for the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament through night 11.

A Block

Sanada (6-0) – 12 points *A Block winner

Shota Umino (2-2-2) – 6 points

Kaito Kiyomiya (2-2-2) – 6 points

Hikuleo (3-3) – 6 points

Yota Tsuji (2-3-1) – 5 points

Gabe Kidd (2-3-1) – 5 points

Chase Owens (2-4) – 4 points

Ren Narita (1-3-2) – 4 points

B Block

Kazuchika Okada (5-1) – 10 points *clinched spot in final eight

Will Ospreay (4-2) 8 points

Taichi (3-3) – 6 points

ELP (3-3) 6 points

Tanga Loa (3-3) 6 points

Yoshi-Hashi (2-4) – 4 points

Kenta (2-4) 4 points

Great-O-Khan (2-4) 4 points

C Block

David Finlay (4-1) – 8 points

Evil (4-1) – 8 points

Tama Tonga (3-1-1) – 7 points

Eddie Kingston (3-2) – 6 points

Shingo Takagi (2-2-1) – 5 points

Henare (1-4) – 2 points

Mikey Nicholls (1-4) – 2 points

Tomohiro Ishii (1-4) – 2 points

D Block

Jeff Cobb (4-1) – 8 points

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1) – 8 points

Tetsuya Naito (3-2) – 6 points

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) – 6 points

Hirooki Goto (2-3) – 4 points

Shane Haste (2-3) – 4 points

Alex Coughlin (1-4) – 2 points

Toru Yano (1-4) – 2 points

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33: NIGHT 12 LINEUP

Airs live in English and Japanese on Aug. 2 on NJPW World