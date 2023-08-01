NJPW G1 Climax 33 updated standings through night 11, night 12 lineup featuring Takagi vs. Finlay main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The following are the updated block standings for the NJPW G1 Climax Tournament through night 11.
A Block
Sanada (6-0) – 12 points *A Block winner
Shota Umino (2-2-2) – 6 points
Kaito Kiyomiya (2-2-2) – 6 points
Hikuleo (3-3) – 6 points
Yota Tsuji (2-3-1) – 5 points
Gabe Kidd (2-3-1) – 5 points
Chase Owens (2-4) – 4 points
Ren Narita (1-3-2) – 4 points
B Block
Kazuchika Okada (5-1) – 10 points *clinched spot in final eight
Will Ospreay (4-2) 8 points
Taichi (3-3) – 6 points
ELP (3-3) 6 points
Tanga Loa (3-3) 6 points
Yoshi-Hashi (2-4) – 4 points
Kenta (2-4) 4 points
Great-O-Khan (2-4) 4 points
C Block
David Finlay (4-1) – 8 points
Evil (4-1) – 8 points
Tama Tonga (3-1-1) – 7 points
Eddie Kingston (3-2) – 6 points
Shingo Takagi (2-2-1) – 5 points
Henare (1-4) – 2 points
Mikey Nicholls (1-4) – 2 points
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4) – 2 points
D Block
Jeff Cobb (4-1) – 8 points
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1) – 8 points
Tetsuya Naito (3-2) – 6 points
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2) – 6 points
Hirooki Goto (2-3) – 4 points
Shane Haste (2-3) – 4 points
Alex Coughlin (1-4) – 2 points
Toru Yano (1-4) – 2 points
NJPW G1 CLIMAX 33: NIGHT 12 LINEUP
Airs live in English and Japanese on Aug. 2 on NJPW World
- Hiroshi Tanahashi (6) vs. Alex Coughlin (2) – D Block match
- Mikey Nicholls (2) vs. Evil (8) – C Block match
- Toru Yano (2) vs. Shane Haste (4) – D BLock match
- Tomohiro Ishii (2) vs. Henare (2) – C Block match
- Hirooki Goto (4) vs. Jeff Cobb (8) – D Block match
- Tama Tonga (7) vs. Eddie Kingston (6) – C Block match
- Zack Sabre Jr. (8) vs. Tetsuya Naito (6) – D Block match
- Shingo Takagi (5) vs. David Finlay (8) – C Block match
