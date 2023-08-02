Tony Khan addresses Triple H’s “secondary promotion” comment; says matches announcements for All In coming tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan was interviewed by The Orlando Sentinel ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Tonight’s episode is No. 200 for Dynamite.

Khan says the build to All In will begin tonight

As part of the interview, Khan said he will reveal some of the matches for August 27’s All In show at Wembley Stadium on tonight’s episode.

“Looking at the path we’d be on this summer towards All In at Wembley, I always felt tonight in Tampa would be the perfect place to begin match announcements and officially take that next step,” he said. “It’s perfect timing, the perfect amount of excitement. The 200th episode is important to the network and to the fans. It’s a major milestone for Dynamite, and it happens to be four weeks out from All In.”

AEW has already sold approximately 78,000 tickets for All In.

Khan says record gate won’t have them “secondary” at All In

Triple H made headlines in the Peacock documentary on Cody Rhodes when he called AEW a “secondary promotion.”

Rhodes said he left AEW due to a “personal issue” and WWE COO Paul Levesque (Triple H) indicated that Rhodes’s “personal issue” was his desire to be WWE Champion.

“To take that gamble again and say, ‘This is not what I wanted to be; I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion and the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE Champion,’” Levesque said.

Khan responded to Levesque in the Sentinel story.

“We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In,” he said. “We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. … I’m proud of where we’re at and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”

Adam Cole and MJF have surpassed expectations

Khan also indicated that his plans for the MJF-Cole storyline changed due to the crowd reactions the duo received in their brief run as a tag team.

“You hope that it gets hot, but this has gotten red hot, and fans are so excited about it that it’s one of the great success stories in AEW’s history,” Khan said.

Most expected the logical ending of their team to come this past Saturday at Collision, but instead of one partner turning on the other, it seems that the story will continue.

“This is why I like having ideas and outlines,” he said. “You can judge where to go next based on the reactions of fans. Fans have grabbed a hold of MJF and Adam Cole and their story… which is really very captivating.”

