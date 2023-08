SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Mini Bigheads for Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steven Austin, Roddy Piper, and Brock Lesnar are now available for pre-oder from FOCO.

Each bobblehead features each wrestler in the line in an action pose atop a themed base. The bobbleheads are limited to 144, stand at 4.5 inches tall, and retail for $25. The WWE Mini Bigheads are expected to ship no later than Jan. 19, 2024.