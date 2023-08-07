WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW REPORT (8/5): Booker T, Barrett, Rosenberg, Redmond, Braxton talk up Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2023

YOUTUBE STREAMING SERVICE

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Wade Barrett, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg

Video package: Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Barrett said that Rhodes has big dreams and big goals, but nobody has as much malice as Lesnar. Booker, who had apparently not had dinner yet, offered to “get down to meat and potatoes.” He called this match “a reckoning,” then called his own comment “deep.”

Video package: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

The panel pivoted to the women’s triple threat match (Asuka (c) vs. Flair vs. Belair), and commented on how Iyo Sky, holder of the Money in the Bank contract, will be lurking the stadium. Barrett said that Flair and Belair have been obsessed with one another in recent weeks, and if that continues tonight, the match will become a walk in the park for Asuka.

Video package: Edge

Regarding the Intercontinental Championship, Kayla asked if tonight would be the toughest test for both Gunther (c) and Drew McIntyre. Booker said he’s never seen an IC champion like Gunther. He called him a ring general, and said the ring is sacred to him. He said “No offense,” to Barrett, then called Gunther the best European superstar he’s ever seen. Barrett conceded, saying “Gunther would whoop me!”

Kayla reminded us of Finn Balor becoming the first Universal Champion seven years ago at SummerSlam, defeating Seth Rollins. Peter said he’s been waiting to see that version of Balor ever since. Barrett said there’s been a poison in Balor’s veins since being injured in that match, and the only cure is winning tonight. Booker suggested that Rollins injured Balor on purpose, but that tonight, “all rights could be wronged.”

Video package: Baszler vs. Rousey

Regarding this video, Jackie and Booker briefly argued on whether you could have real friends in this business. Barrett said Rousey pulled the “ultimate power move,” saying that while Baszler may best Rousey in a WWE match, Rousey should dominate tonight’s MMA-rules match.

Video package: Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Titus O’Neil and Byron Saxton were shown on the entrance ramp with microphones. They introduced three Detroit organizations being supported by WWE: Say Detroit Play Center, Detroit Public Schools, and Downtown Boxing Gym.

Video package: Rhea Ripley

Kayla said Jey Uso has proven himself time and time again, and asked if he was worthy to become the Tribal Chief tonight. Booker said that Jey has been in the shadows for a long time, and becoming a man and stepping out of the shadows is something we all have to do. It turns out this was Booker’s Shucky Ducky Quack Quack moment of the night. Peter asked what was different about Jey Uso now compared to two years ago when he last fought Reigns. Barrett said that now Jey is the tag team champion, but that it may not matter since tonight is a singles match. Booker said he’s known Jey Uso since he was young, and he has always seen “star” written on him. Jackie asked if Jey is “the one.” Barrett responded: “Nobody on planet Earth can get the job done against Roman Reigns with a championship on the line in a singles match. Roman Reigns wins tonight.”

