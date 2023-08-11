VIP AUDIO 8/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-30-2005) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories of Week including HBK-Hogan hype, TNA’s BG James storyline, Jericho’s status, Indy Line-up of the Week with Spanky-Joe, Starrcade reunion (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 30, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Weekend include Shawn Michaels-Hulk Hogan, TNA’s B.G. James storyline, Chris Jericho’s status and “The Mole,” plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring Spanky vs. Samoa Joe, a new Question of the Week, Listener Mail, the latest news on upcoming WWE DVD releases, and the big Starrcade reunion show in South Carolina.

