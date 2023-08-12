AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/11): Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage, Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, Saraya vs. Sky Blue, Aussie Open

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2023

RECORDED AT THE NATIONWIDE ARENA IN COLUMBUS, OH

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone.

(1) DARBY ALLIN vs. BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana)

Cage and Darby fought to the outside in the early going. Darby flew through the ropes but bounced off Cage. Cage picked Darby up into a suplex, then walked up the stairs with him still in the hold before throwing him into the ring. Cage hit a suplex over the top rope, which carried Darby across the ring. Cage threw Darby into the turnbuckle then nailed him with a stiff chop before throwing him once again. Darby bit Cage’s hand but Cage quickly flung him off to the outside. Cage followed and rammed Darby hard into the side of the ring.

Cage charged toward Darby who moved, which sent Cage into the steel steps. Darby got on Cage’s back after stepping on his hand. Cage and Darby flew through the timekeeper’s table. Cage slammed Darby spine-first hard onto the apron. Cage and Darby were back inside the ring as Cage kept the momentum in his favor. [c]

Cage charged toward Darby in the corner but Darby got his feet up in time, then took Cage down with a tornado Scorpion Death Drop. Darby followed up with a stunner but Cage quickly met him with two powerbombs for a two count. Darby took his belt off to sweep Cage off his feet. Darby went to the top and connected with a Coffin Drop onto Cage who was laying on the apron. Both men fell to the floor.

Darby got back into the ring first, then hit Cage with Code Red for two. Darby went to the top but Cage knocked him down. It looked like Darby hit hard. Cage picked him up and flung him around to the mat. Cage went for the pin but didn’t hook the leg as Jericho pointed out. Cage perched Darby on the top rope and placed Darby on his back. Darby fought him off and turned things into a crucifix pin off the top. Cage kicked out and looked to have turned things around before Darby reversed into a pin.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 10:00

– After the match, Luchasaurus hit the ring and spiked Darby face-first to the mat. A child in the crowd was shown crying as Christian Cage was shown looking on from backstage.

(Moynahan’s Take: Very enjoyable big man/little man match, which really showcased Cage nicely. That said, it would be nice to see Cage pick up some significant singles wins sooner than later.)

– Renee interviewed Britt Baker backstage to talk about tonight’s All In tournament match. Baker talked up The Bunny and how hard she’;s worked to get back into the ring. Baker said she unfortunately had to take Bunny down as no one would get in her way of being at All In. [c]

– A video package aired showing Eddie Kingston speaking about his run in the NJPW G-1. He talked about his NJPW Strong Openweight title and how he wants to take on all comers.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JOHNNY TV (w/QTV) – AEW International Championship

The crowd chanted for Cassidy as the match kicked off. Johnny TV went for a few roundhouse kicks before Cassidy went sloth mode and took him down and outside. QTV strategized on the outside before Johnny TV made his way back into the ring. QTV members cornered Cassidy inside the ring until Cassidy turned the ref around, who saw them all, then threw them out. Wheeler Yuta appeared at ringside to distract Cassidy which allowed Johnny TV to nail Cassidy and get a close count. The ref told Yuta to get out as well as Johnny TV continued his onslaught on Cassidy on the outside. [c]

Both men battled in the middle of the ring as Yuta joined commentary. Cassidy rammed Johnny TV into the turnbuckles but Johnny TV came right back and nailed Cassidy with a strike to the face. Cassidy was dangling from the bottom rope and goaded Johnny TV in before going on the attack. Cassidy tried for a swinging DDT but Johnny TV countered into a neckbreaker for two. Johnny TV hit another neckbreaker for a close count. Johnny TV hit Cassidy with a huge knee strike across the face then missed a springboard tornado moonsault after Cassidy moved. Cassidy went to the top but was cut off. Cassidy pushed Johnny TV off then hit a diving DDT off the top. Cassidy followed with a tornado DDT, then the Orange Punch. Cassidy finished with Beach Break for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 9:30

– After the match, Cassidy took the match and told Yuta to get into the ring so he could “punch his face in.” Yuta slowly walked toward the ring as Claudio and Moxley surrounded the ring after coming through the crowd. Yuta took the mic and said the BCC could easily get in the ring right now and take Cassidy out. Yuta said that was beneath them at this point and said he wanted to hurt Cassidy physically and mentally. He said he wanted to take the only thing he cared about, and challenged him to an International Championship match next week.

(Moynahan’s Take: This was fine, and mainly a way to move the BCC vs. Best Friends/Cassidy rivalry along).

– A video package aired, which was narrated by Ian Riccoboni, showcasing the ROH Tag Team titles and the various teams that have held the titles.

(3) AUSSIE OPEN (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS

Davis started things off but quickly tagged in Fletcher as the two took it to both opponents. Davis and Fletcher sandwiched The Outrunners on the outside before getting back in the ring. Fletcher tagged in as he and Davis double teamed one of the Outrunners before hitting a cutter off the ropes. Aussie Open hit a double clothesline, then hit Coriolis for the win.

WINNERS: Aussie Open in 2:00

– After the match, Davis took the mic and addressed the challenge put down by MJF and Adam Cole. The crowd chanted “double clothesline,” as Jericho described it as one of the most difficult moves to pull off. Fletcher then took the mic and called the U.K. a third world country as compared to Australia. Aussie Open then accepted the challenge for All In.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. Great post-match promo by Aussie Open given the short time they had.)

– Jeff Jarrett was shown hyping a new video game, Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Jarrett announced a match tied to the game between him and Jeff Hardy on Dynamite. Jarrett said there are no rules and he’d take out Jeff Hardy. [c]

– Mark Henry was backstage within a video package hyping tonight’s main event. Henry said it was “time for the main event.”

– Excalibur hyped tomorrow’s Collision and next week’s Dynamite. Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta was officially announced for Dynamite. Excalibur then ran down the current All In card.

(4) SARAYA vs. SKYE BLUE – All In Tournament for AEW Women’s Championship Match

Blue and Saraya traded a number of early pin attempts before ending in a standoff. Saraya sent Blue into the corner before being hit with a back elbow. Blue came off the ropes with a crossbody for two. Blue nailed Storm on the outside with a running kick across the face. Storm fired back and took Blue down to the floor. [c]

Saraya hit a knee strike in the corner, then whipped Blue to the mat and covered for two. Saraya locked in a headlock that Blue tried fighting her way out of. Saraya threw Blue down hard to the mat but was taken down with a headscissors takedown. Blue hit a knee strike and a kick to the back of Saraya’s head. Saraya hit a thrust kick but Blue kicked out of the pin attempt. Saraya locked Blue’s legs as Blue reached for the ropes and the break. Saraya attempted a suplex but Blue hit another thrust kick, then Code Blue. Storm distracted the ref as Storm sprayed Blue with spray paint. Saraya hit a DDT for the win.

WINNER: Saraya in 9:30

– After the match, The Outcasts attacked Blue in the ring as the show ended.

(Moynahan’s Take: Another ‘just fine’ match which did a better job of setting up All In than serving as a main event for tonight’s show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another fine episode of Rampage. While we got some solid in-ring action, this week felt like it actually tied together nicely in progressing a number of storylines. From All In (Aussie Open vs. MJF/Cole and Saraya qualifying for the Women’s Title match) to All Out (Luchasaurus attacking Darby) to announcing the Jarrett/Hardy deathmatch on Dynamite, the show felt connected to the larger AEW universe. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/9): Keller’s report on RVD vs. Jack Perry, Hardys vs. Bucks, Shida vs. Anna Jay, Jericho Appreciation Society meeting, MJF & Cole

OR CHECK OUT PROWRESTLING.NET’S REPORT: AEW Rampage results (8/11): Murphy’s premiere review featuring Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Title, Saraya vs. Skye Blue for a spot in the four-way AEW Women’s Title match at All In, Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage