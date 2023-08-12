WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/11): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Bloodline Summerslam fallout, Asuka vs. Charlotte, Theory vs. Escobar U.S. Title, Styles vs. Kross

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a crowd shot as Kevin Patrick introduced the show. They showed a graphic of Roman Reigns. Corey Graves said that Reigns will speak on the state of the Bloodline, tonight.

-Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Patrick said that “the queen is upon us.” Graves added that tonight’s forecast called for diamonds.

-They showed Patrick and Graves at the announce desk with Michael Cole. Patrick threw to a video recap of the Women’s Championship Triple Threat match from Summerslam this past Saturday. The video highlighted Bianca Belair’s victory and the subsequent Money in the Bank cash-in by Iyo Sky.

-Charlotte posed in the ring. Patrick said that Sky ascended to new heights at the expense of the other women in the match.

-Asuka made her entrance.

(1) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. ASUKA

The bell rang six minutes into the hour. After a couple minutes of back and forth, Charlotte pulled Asuka down and stood over her. Asuka leapfrogged Charlotte then took her down. Asuka measured Charlotte and landed a series of kicks. Charlotte caught the last kick and threw Asuka down. Asuka reversed an Irish whip and Charlotte flipped out of the corner to the apron. Charlotte knocked Asuka down and went to the top rope. Charlotte dove off and missed. Asuka stayed on the attack and landed a kick. Asuka made the cover for a near fall. [c]

Charlotte came over the top rope and hit Asuka with a plancha on the floor. Charlotte tossed Asuka back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Charlotte came off with a crossbody. Charlotte chopped away at Asuka before Asuka went down. Charlotte then hit a fallaway slam and kipped up. Charlotte flipped into a clothesline and covered Asuka for a two count. Charlotte grabbed a waistlock but Asuka elbowed her way out and sent Charlotte off the ropes. Charlotte hit a spear on Asuka. Iyo Sky appeared on the stage with Bayley and Dakota Kai. Asuka took Charlotte down off the distraction. Charlotte answered with a big boot. Both women were down as Damage Ctrl circled the ring. Bayley hopped on the apron. Charlotte and Asuka traded blows. Charlotte went after Bayley but Bayley dropped to the floor. Asuka hit a Codebreaker on Charlotte. Sky came off the top rope and took down both Charlotte and Asuka. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 10:00

-Sky tossed Asuka into the ring post and Bayley cheered her on. Bayley and Sky dropped to the floor. Kai announced Sky as the new Women’s Champion. Cole said that Damage Ctrl may be more dangerous than ever.

(McDonald’s Analysis: The match was fine but was there to set up the angle. I’m glad that Belair didn’t run down and act like the injury never happened. Good thing they remembered that she’s “hurt”. Anyway, the angle was fine for what it was. This feels like a little bit of a restart for Damage Ctrl and that’s a good thing. It makes me wonder what the group would have been like if they had put the title on Bayley a year ago.)

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Patrick threw to a video recap of the Summerslam main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. The video showed clips of the match and highlighted Jimmy Uso’s return and attack on Jey which led to the finish. After the video, they showed a graphic of Reigns. Graves said that Reigns will address the future of the Bloodline later in the show. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Austin Theory against Santos Escobar for the United States Championship. Patrick hyped the match then threw to a video package. The package highlighted Theory and his accomplishments before it moved to Santos Escobar and some of his highlights. The video then showed Escobar’s win over Theory three weeks ago on Smackdown. It ended with side by side shots of both men.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back. She welcomed Escobar. Escobar spoke Spanish, then said he’s feeling confident. He said he had Theory’s number. Theory appeared and attacked Escobar from behind. Theory slammed Escobar on a crate and rained down punches. Theory then slammed Escobar’s leg in another crate. Rey Mysterio and some officials appeared and checked on Escobar as Theory ran away.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Cole called Theory a scared champion. Patrick threw to a video from Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

-Karrion Kross was in a video package with Scarlett. He said his plan has always been to destroy the plan. He said it’s time to take things to another level. Kross said that a prophet is nothing without his disciples. He said that soon, we’ll see.

(McDonald’s Analysis: If Kross won consistently, this promos would be a lot more effective. With that said, I like when they do this with Kross. None of it ever rings true because he’s such a loser, but they’re well done and hide Kross’ weaknesses well.)

-A.J. Styles made his entrance in the arena with Michin. They showed a graphic for Styles against Kross. Patrick hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-Edge appeared on the screen. He recited the lyrics of his theme song as video and photo highlights of his career flashed. There was a graphic that announced his twenty-five year anniversary celebration next week in Toronto on Smackdown.

-Graves hyped Reigns’ appearance for later in the show as the graphic was shown again.

-They showed Escobar being looked at in the trainer’s room backstage.

-Kross made his entrance with Scarlett.

(2) A.J. STYLES (w/ Michin) vs. KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett)

Kross landed a big kick that took Styles down. Styles recovered quickly and was able to take Kross down. Styles tied up Kross’ legs and bent back to pull on Kross’ neck. Kross recovered and delivered a big back body drop to Styles. Kross landed a series of elbows on Styles in the corner. Kross yelled at Styles and said he wants to feel Styles’ hate. Kross landed a belly to belly suplex and made a cover for a two count. Kross stayed on the attack and beat on Styles in the corner before he whipped him hard into the opposite corner. Kross stomped on Styles then took him back to the corner. Kross placed Styles on the top turnbuckle and landed a chop. Styles almost fell to the mat but he caught himself. Kross followed Styles up and went for a superplex but Styles fought out. Styles knocked Kross to the outside. Styles went to the apron and went for a sliding knee but Kross caught Styles and slammed him onto the announce table with a modified fireman’s carry. Kross celebrated as they cut to break. [c]

Styles took Kross down with a big clothesline then hit a sliding forearm. Styles landed a clothesline on Kross in the corner. Kross lifted Styles to the apron and Styles landed a forearm to Kross. Styles came off the top rope with an attempt at the Phenomenal Forearm but Kross caught him. Kross locked Styles in the Kross Jacket and Styles tried to fight back. Styles got free. Styles came off the ropes and there was an awkward exchange before Kross collapsed. Styles went for another move and there was another awkward exchange before a slam by Styles. Styles made the cover for a two count. Styles landed a kick and set up on the apron. Styles landed a springboard 450 splash and covered Kross. Scarlett placed Kross’ foot on the ropes to break the count. Michin went after Scarlett on the outside. Kross took down Styles off the distraction. Kross went for a Kross Hammer and Styles ducked. Styles landed a Pele Kick. Scarlett jumped on the apron and distracted Styles. Michin pulled Scarlett off the apron and tossed her over the announce table. Styles landed a Pele followed by a Styles Clash for the win.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 9:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Yet again, Kross’ threats are hollow because he lost. I feel like I’ve typed that sentence a lot. Anyway, I hope this is over now and we can move on to something new for Styles. I still think it makes sense to have Kross feud with Edge. Edge hasn’t put over any new talent since his return and Kross is a guy he can beat over and over again and it won’t matter. Styles needs to be involved in something with a younger guy to help get them over. I would choose Grayson Waller. If that’s not the path, then one more run at the top against Reigns would be good use of Styles.)

-Styles posed on the stage. The O.C. appeared behind him. Cole said that Styles has finally gotten revenge on Kross.

-They showed the announce team at ringside. Patrick threw to a video package on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s match from Summerslam.

-Edge made his entrance to a loud ovation. Edge slapped hands with fans on his way to the ring. He stopped to chat with a young fan who barely knew who he was. Cole hyped Edge for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Roman Reigns. Patrick hyped his appearance for later in the show.

-Cathy Kelly was outside the trainer’s room. Theory appeared. He said he may not get to defend his title tonight. Theory said that Escobar is like toilet paper because every time you look at him, he falls apart. Rey Mysterio appeared and said that Escobar will be ready. Theory taunted Mysterio and said he was worried. Theory walked off.

-Edge was in the ring. He said the crowd was wondering why he was there. Edge said his anniversary celebration was next week in Toronto. The crowd booed. Edge told the crowd not to boo Toronto when he’s there. He then said he saw Calgary on the schedule and wanted to see them again. Edge said he wants to have a match next week and face someone he’s never wrestled before, Sheamus. He said that he and Sheamus have a lot of history that not everyone knows. Edge said that Sheamus lit the fire under Edge to get him to come back. Edge touted Sheamus’ YouTube show. He said Sheamus asked to do a show with Edge. Edge joked that he would get Sheamus on a mountain bike. He said he thought Sheamus would fall off, but he didn’t and Edge did. He said people were going to see the video and ask why Edge can’t wrestle if he can fall off a mountain bike. Edge said he was getting ready for his return and he wanted to find out if he was ready. He said he called Sheamus and Sheamus went to stay with Edge and became a part of his family. Edge said that he and Sheamus got in the ring every day and he realized he was ready. Edge said he needs an answer, then introduced Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes.

[HOUR TWO]

-The Brawling Brutes made their entrance. They got in the ring and Edge gave Sheamus a mic. Sheamus mentioned the workout they did together. Sheamus said he had the footage. Sheamus threw to the footage on the big screen. The video showed Edge and Sheamus mountain biking and Edge falling off the bike. After the fall, Edge showed Sheamus his bruises. After the video, Edge complained that Sheamus showed Edge’s butt on the video. They then showed Edge and Sheamus sitting on bikes. Sheamus was on Edge’s daughters bike. Sheamus said he told Edge to destroy the photo. Sheamus made fun of Edge’s chin. Edge asked for an answer to his question. Sheamus said at one point, he was at a cross roads. Sheamus said he went to a show and wanted to ask for advice. He said everyone gave him the cold shoulder, except for Edge. Sheamus said that Edge gave him the best advice he ever heard and Edge bought him a beer. Sheamus said he knew that Edge was a class act. Sheamus said he’s surprised they haven’t wrestled. Sheamus said without his conversation with Edge, he wouldn’t be in the ring.

-Edge said he appreciated it, and asked for an answer to his challenge. Sheamus asked the crowd what they thought of the match. The crowd cheered. Sheamus accepted the challenge. They shook hands. Sheamus pulled Edge in and said he hopes that Edge didn’t make a mistake. Edge nodded.

(McDonald’s Analysis: What the heck was that? Why was it so long? I know they were going for a cool story to set up the match, but that was just uncomfortable and full of terrible forced jokes. I don’t buy for a second that these guys are actually friends with the way they interacted here. It was like a bad talk show where the host and guest act like they’ve been friends for years and it’s clear they barely know each other. I also don’t like the meta stuff with Edge talking about Sheamus helping him train in some random ring somewhere. It just felt so inorganic and forced. Good news though, we get another Edge match next week. It’s so great having Edge come back and work with these young up and comers like Randy Orton, Finn Balor, and Sheamus. All these guys really need the rub from losing to Edge and it should help them when they’re on top in five years.)

-They showed the announce team at ringside. They hyped the match between Edge and Sheamus for next week. Patrick threw to a video recap of L.A. Knight’s win in the battle royal at Summerslam. The video then transitioned to Knight’s interaction with The Miz on Raw this past Monday. The video ended with Knight hitting the BFT on Miz and shaking his limp hand.

-Knight made his entrance. Patrick said that the “yeah movement” is in full force. Patrick hyped a match between Knight and Top Dolla for after the break. [c]

-They wished a Happy 70th Birthday to Hulk Hogan after a video package.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I’m shocked Hogan didn’t make them take ten years off his age here.)

-Top Dolla was in the ring with Ashante the Adonis and B-Fabb at ringside. Knight’s music was playing for some reason.

(3) L.A. KNIGHT vs. TOP DOLLA (w/ Ashante the Adonis & B-Fabb)

Top Dolla ran toward Knight but Knight moved and Top Dolla hit the corner. Adonis grabbed Knight’s leg as he ran the ropes. Knight turned and looked at Adonis and Top Dolla took Knight down. Top Dolla distracted the ref and B-Fabb choked Knight with the bottom rope. Top Dolla stomped on Knight and distracted the ref again so Adonis could land a punch on Knight. Top Dolla stood on Knight’s throat and choked him. Top Dolla lifted Knight to his shoulders but Knight got free and landed punches. Knight came off the second rope and took Top Dolla down. Knight knocked Adonis off the apron then landed an elbow drop on Top Dolla. Knight hit the BFT and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 2:00

-Knight took the mic. The crowd chanted “yeah”. Knight said it doesn’t matter where or who you are, everyone knows who’s game it is. The crowd said L.A. Knight as Knight pointed to them.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Just a way to get a hot act like Knight on the show. It’s fine. This is really all Hit Row is good for at this point. If Endeavor wants to make cuts, I would assume they’re at the very top of the list. Knight is still super over and this is a way to make him seem involved before they get him an actual feud.)

-Escobar and Mysterio were in the back. Adam Pearce appeared. He said the trainer cleared Escobar but he wanted to ask if Escobar could go face to face. Escobar said he could. Escobar and Pearce fist bumped and Pearce walked off. [c]

-They showed news clippings about Summerslam.

-After the video, they showed a graphic for Reigns. Cole hyped his appearance for later in the show.

-Bobby Lashley was in the back with the Street Profits. Lashley said it’s a night of celebration. He said it’s a celebration of the future and unlimited opportunities. Lashley said the worst thing is untapped potential. He said that the Profits have accomplished a little more than that, but last week was something else. Lashley said that power and gold is all theirs to take. Montez Ford said that the sky is the limit. Angelo Dawkins said everyone better fall in line. They clanked glasses.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance. Austin Theory attacked him from behind. Theory went right to the leg of Escobar. The L.W.O. and Adam Pearce checked on Escobar.

-Theory took the mic and apologized to the crowd because they can’t experience him live. Theory said he wanted to defend the title, but he can’t because Escobar is too weak. Theory asked the ref to come raise his hand because he’s going home.

-Pearce said that Theory is going to defend the title against Mysterio instead. Conveniently, Mysterio took off his L.W.O. shirt and had wrestling gear on.

-Mysterio entered the ring and kicked Theory. Mysterio knocked Theory to the outside and came off the apron with a hurricanrana. Theory was down on the outside as Mysterio stood in the ring. [c]

(4) AUSTIN THEORY (c) vs. REY MYSTERIO – United States Championship Match

The match was in progress. Theory went for a slam but Mysterio countered with a headscissors that sent Theory into the second turnbuckle. Mysterio stayed on the attack and hit a senton before a springboard crossbody. Mysterio went for another crossbody but Theory blocked. Mysterio took Theory down anyway. Mysterio continued and took Theory down again and made the cover this time for a two count. The crowd chanted for Mysterio. Theory landed a big chop that took Mysterio down. Theory went for A-Town Down but Mysterio got free and landed a kick. Mysterio hit a 619 to Theory’s back. Mysterio went for a traditional 619 and Theory blocked. Theory’s back gave out and Mysterio tossed Theory into position for another 619. Mysterio hit it and followed up with a slingshot splash for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio in 4:00 to win the United States Championship

(McDonald’s Analysis: So, what was the point of the tournament? Escobar won by forfeit, then couldn’t go, so the guy who lost got the title shot? What a strange turn of events. I can’t tell if this was the plan all along or another audible. Either way, I hope they have something planned for Mysterio as champion. Theory’s run had gotten a little stale, but that was more due to a lack of opponents and feuds than anything else. It’s no wonder people don’t care about a guy when he doesn’t have any story going for weeks at a time. I kind of hope this leads to Escobar turning on Mysterio and claiming that Mysterio stole his opportunity. This wasn’t the time to do it, but I kind of hope that’s where we end up. I don’t know what’s next for Theory. I have some ideas, but it’s hard when a lot of the guys I want to see him work with are also heels. At this point, I feel like they’re punting on Theory until three years from now and they don’t have any immediate plans for him. With that said, this could be a way to transition him to a feud with L.A. Knight so Knight can win and not be U.S. champion.)

-Mysterio celebrated with the L.W.O. on the ramp. Escobar hugged Mysterio. Pyro exploded behind them as the L.W.O. posed.

-They showed another graphic for Reigns. Patrick hyped his appearance for after the break. [c]

-The announcers hyped Edge’s celebration and match against Sheamus next week. They also announced Mysterio as the guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in tow. They posed at the top of the ramp as pyro exploded behind them. Cole told Patrick that he needs to acknowledge the Tribal Chief if he’s going to work on Fridays. Cole touted Reigns’ title reign at 1,076 days. He called it one of the greatest title reigns in history and said that Reigns has ruled WWE for almost three years. Reigns posed on the apron. Cole asked what the future of the Bloodline held. Reigns removed the title from his waist and stepped into the ring with Sikoa and Heyman. Reigns held the title over his head and posed as pyro exploded on the stage again. Patrick asked if we would get answers regarding the future of the Bloodline. He said we’ll hear from Reigns after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Patrick isn’t good. Cole was really good during Reigns’ entrance and hit all the high points that I was waiting for Patrick to hit. Not only that, but Patrick asked if Reigns was going to tell us about the future of the Bloodline. They’ve shown a graphic every ten to fifteen minutes the entire show promoting Reigns’ appearance and stating that he’s going to talk about the future of the Bloodline. How tone deaf is this guy? I don’t have a good feeling for him during this experiment.)

-Reigns, Sikoa, and Heyman stood in the ring as Reigns’ music played in the background. The music stopped and Reigns soaked in the crowd noise. He looked around at the crowd and then extended his hand. Heyman handed Reigns the mic. Reigns paused and looked around again. The crowd booed. Reigns finally addressed the crowd and told them to acknowledge him. He was met with a loud mixed reaction, slightly more positive than usual. Reigns turned to Heyman and asked where Jimmy was. Heyman said he didn’t know and looked scared. Reigns asked if Heyman has seen Jimmy or talked to him. Heyman said he spoke to Jimmy this morning and Jimmy was “rather salty”. Heyman said he didn’t know why.

-Jimmy appeared at ringside from out of the crowd. The crowd booed. Jimmy stepped onto the apron and paused. The crowd booed again. The crowd chanted “you sold out” at Jimmy. He entered the ring. Reigns smiled at Jimmy from across the ring. Reigns told Jimmy not to worry about the crowd because they don’t mean anything. Reigns laughed. He said he owes Jimmy one. Reigns told Jimmy to name his price. He said anything Jimmy wants is done. Reigns asked if Jimmy wanted a new car, a yacht, a jet, he said it’s done. Jimmy said that he doesn’t want anything from Reigns. He said that what he did at Summerslam has nothing to do with Reigns. Reigns said that Jimmy must be confused and not know who Reigns is. Reigns asked if Jimmy wanted power. Reigns said he could be the new right hand man. Reigns said Main Event Jimmy Uso.

-Jey’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Jey stared daggers through Jimmy. Jimmy had his back turned as Jey entered the ring. Jey came up behind Jimmy. Jimmy turned around and they stood face to face. The crowd chanted for Jey as he paced. Jey said he’s going to throw thirty-seven years down the drain if Jimmy doesn’t explain why he did what he did. Jimmy said he did it because he loves Jey. Reigns smirked. Jimmy said he betrayed Jey because he was afraid, not jealous. He said he was afraid to lose Jey. He asked what would happen to the Usos if Jey was Tribal Chief. He said Jey would have inherited power that makes you like Reigns. Jimmy called Reigns corrupted. Jimmy said he couldn’t live with himself if Jey became an asshole like Reigns.

-Jimmy told Jey that was the truth. He said he was afraid Jey was going to leave. Jimmy said that if Jey hates him, that’s fine. He said it wasn’t to take away Jey’s hard work, he wanted to protect him. Jimmy said if Jey wanted to kick him, it’s fine. Jey looked at Jimmy as Jimmy prepared himself. Jey turned around and showed his back to Jimmy. Jimmy walked up next to Jey and Jey wouldn’t turn to look at Jimmy. Jimmy nodded and exited the ring.

-Reigns laughed. He said if there wasn’t a perfect time for “I told you so”. He said Jey was going to mess everything up because he’s a hot head. Reigns said no one cares about him and his brother. Reigns said tonight is only about one thing and it’s been that way for three years. Jey superkicked Reigns. Reigns went down and Sikoa attacked Jey. Sikoa went for a Samoan Spike but Jey ducked and took Sikoa down with a superkick. Reigns landed a Superman Punch to Jey. Reigns measured Jey for a spear and charged. Jey caught him with a superkick. Jey laid out Reigns with a spear. Jey yelled to Jimmy to hold on. Jey beckoned Jimmy toward him. Jimmy came toward Jey for a hug. Jey laid out Jimmy with a spear. Jey yelled into the camera that he’s out, out of the Bloodline, out of Smackdown, and out of WWE. Jey exited through the crowd.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Well, that wasn’t what I expected. I’m glad that Jey snapped and got some payback on everyone that was involved in his loss at Summerslam. He may very well believe he’s the best in the group and he thought he proved it before he got screwed. Jimmy’s speech here was good and about what I expected him to say. He didn’t mention the anger I felt he should have, and the feeling of betrayal, but he did mention that what he did had nothing to do with Reigns, which I pretty much figured. Bringing up the corruption that’s brought on by being Tribal Chief was a nice touch, but I don’t know why Jimmy would assume Jey would act the same way. I thought this segment delivered in the drama department and left us with even more questions at the end. That’s a good thing. I know people have started to sour on this, but I thought tonight helped to tie up some of the loose ends from Summerslam. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a step in the right direction and gives us some avenues to explore in the future. The moment where Reigns gloated before Jey caught him with the kick was gold. I felt like that was the perfect example of what Reigns has been and what Jey has wanted to do for a long time. Really good stuff overall.)