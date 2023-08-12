WWE Smackdown On-Site Report (8/11): Street Profits and Natalya in action after Smackdown, crowd reactions, other in-person details

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN ON-SITE REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2023

CALGARY, ALBERTA AT SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME

REPORT BY JASON FROM VANCOUVER, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

-I flew from Vancouver to Calgary to see this event with my wife. I also flew to Calgary for Collision a few weeks ago.

-Fans tried booing Roman Reigns, and then they just started cheering him because of his aura. There was a section trying to get boos going. Everyone was excited to see Jey Uso, but we didn’t really know what happened at the end. Someone said he apparently quit WWE at the end, but the crowd didn’t hear him say that.

-The crowd was electric all night. As the night went on, the crowd got drunker and they were reacting accordingly, but not always in response to the matches or promos in the ring. I love Calgary. It’s a fun town.

-People were really into A.J. Styles and were also booing Karrion Kross.

-It felt like everyone was there for L.A. Knight. The “Yeah!” chants are overtaking “Woos!” as the chant of choice. We were a little disappointed because we were hoping for a bit more of a promo. When Santos Escobar got hurt, fans were anticipating Knight replacing him, but when it was Rey, it’s not like anyone was upset about him being the replacement.

-It was a killer show. It was my wife’s first live show and she says she’d go again. She likes The Bloodline and watches over my shoulder, but Knight is who pushed her over into being a fan.

-Compared to my Collision experience, there were more fans there and everyone was just having so much fun. I’ll keep going. It was so fun. I can’t recommend it highly enough.

DARK MATCHES

(A) The Street Profits beat The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland).

(B) Rhea Ripley beat Natalya. Ripley was giving fans the finger and worked hard to turn a crowd that wanted to cheer her. Bayley ran in and interfered to help Ripley win with a pump handle slam. Natalya addressed the crowd to close out the show.

