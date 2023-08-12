FREE PODCAST 8/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Jimmy explains his actions at Summerslam and Jey quits everything, Edge surprise, on-site report from Calgary (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jimmy Uso explaining himself and then Jey not liking the answer and quitting everything, plus Karrion Kross vs. A.J. Styles with botches, Charlotte vs. Asuka with Damage CTRL interfering with no one for fans to cheer, Edge’s surprise appearance and interaction with Sheamus, and more. They have caller and emall contributions and conclude the show with an on-site report from Calgary detailing off-air matches and off-air happenings.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO