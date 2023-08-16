Tammy Sytch, former SMW and WWE manager, facing 26 years in prison for causing death while driving under the influence

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former pro wrestling valet and manager Tammy Sytch is facing a potential 26 years in prison after pleading no contest to killing someone while driving under the influence last year. Sytch caused the death of 75 year old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter in Florida last year after ramming into the back of his car at high speed at an intersection.

TMZ reports that she pleaded no contest to a felony charge that she was driving without a license and caused a death. There are additional misdemeanor charges due to injuring someone else and damage to property. Sytch has many previous DUI arrests and other serious legal issues. She has already served time in prison for prior offenses.

Sytch first became known in pro wrestling in Smoky Mountain Wrestling in the early 1990s and eventually worked for WWE as a tandem with her boyfriend, the latest Chris Candido.

