8/16 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN AT BRIDESTONE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. WHEELER YUTA

Orange Cassidy tried for an Orange Punch as the match began, Wheeler Yuta dodged and then tried to apply a German Suplex. Both me battled to a stalemate until Cassidy did his little kicks, Yuta responded with a forearm. Then both men traded shots in the middle of the ring, with Yuta hitting a suplex to end that. Eventually both men were on the mat. Yuta hit a middle rope dive and then worked over Cassidy on the outside.

Cassidy countered during a Wheeler vertical suplex, Yuta then hit a pile driver on the entrance ramp. Wheeler then kicked the downed Cassidy to the apron area, mixing in Orange kicks and real kicks. Cassidy was tossed in the ring and was able to hit a Beach Break as Yuta entered, leading to a near fall. [c]

Wheeler had wrist control and was laying in straight punches, Cassidy was able to reverse this predicament and toss Yuta through the ropes. Yuta was then able to apply a head kick to Cassidy as he was on the top rope, which Yuta was able to transition into a superplex. Yuta then hit a diving splash for a near fall.

Yuta had wrist control once more and was about to lay in stomps, but Cassidy rolled through and tried to pin his opponent. Orange quickly hit a driver then hit a PK and a DDT. Cassidy was about to apply an Orange Punch, then Moxley and Claudio appeared. Cassidy hit a Paradigm Shift, then Yuta hit an orange punch. Orange then countered and got a quick pinfall win on Yuta.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun and well worked match, especially by Wheeler Yuta, he has really hit a solid blend of modern and classic wrestling. I wouldn’t be surprised if people talk about him being underrated 10/20 years from now.)

-BCC attached Orange, Best Friends came out, then the Lucha Brothers did. Finally Eddie Kingston ran out to a big reaction from the crowd. Kingston then challenged the BCC to a Stadium Stampede match at All In.

-Jim Ross and Kenny Omega were at Daly’s place on a pre-tape. Kenny talked about his relationship with Don Callis and Takeshita. Don Callis appeared, then Jay White and Juice Robinson attacked Omega, Takeshita joined in on the assault. The video then cut to Hangman Page who said that he would be joining Kenny and Kota Ibushi to take on the three men that assaulted Kenny.

-Don Callis walked out and introduced Chris Jericho to the ring. [c]

-Jericho was in the ring with Callis, Don referenced the betrayal last week Jericho suffered, and compared it to his situation with Kenny Omega. Jericho said that he needs to reevaluate some things, he also said that Chris Jericho doesn’t join factions, he creates them. He told Don that he did in fact want to join his family. He said that he needs to get back to his roots and join with someone as evil as him to get to the level of AEW world champion again. Jericho asked what painting Callis had under the tarp. The painting was of Callis holding the head of Chris Jericho, Callis said it was a joke. Jericho said that Callis was going to kill him if he had not chosen to join.

Jericho said he has known him since 1989 and told him he was lying when Callis explained the painting. Jericho demanded the truth behind the painting. Callis confirmed that he didn’t think he would join, he thought he would say no because of his massive ego. Callis said that it has always been about Jericho, he said that he is the GOAT of egomaniacs. He said that Jericho doesn’t deserve to be part of the Don Callis family.

Jericho asked who Don Callis was and said he would be irrelevant if it were not for him. Jericho said that Callis has messed up every situation in his life and called Callis an Asshole. Callis then slapped Jericho, who then slammed Callis in the corner until Takeshita appeared with a chair. Will Osprey then entered and kicked Jericho in the head. Ospreay then hit a nasty chair shot on Jericho, who bladed, then Callis broke the picture over the head of Jericho. Sammy Guevara ran out and saved Jericho.

-A recap of Jack Perry’s run with the FTW title thus far was shown. He said he would retire the FTW title next week.

(2) DARBY ALLIN & NICK WAYNE vs. THE GATES OF AGONY

The Gates of Agony attacked Wayne and Darby, Swerve Strickland then entered to his theme music. Nick Wayne was able to dive out onto Khan and then was stopped by Toa as the break started. [c]

Wayne was dominated throughout the break, He was able to find a window and tag in Darby. Who ran through The Gates of Agony until he got a two count on Khan. Toa hit a top rope elbow drop. Darby got a comeback and Wayne sent Toa to the floor, Darby then hit a Coffin Drop on Khan for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

(Sage’s Analysis: Not much of a match, most of it took place during the break.)

-Sting appeared on the screen in Crow/Joker combo makeup. He had Prince Nana held hostage backstage and told them the match they would have at All In. Sting then went full (Batman 1989) Joker.

-MJF and Adam Cole had a video where they went to Outback Steakhouse to scout the culture of their opponents. MJF said that was the best food he has ever had and they must be great wrestlers. Cole then said they need to watch Crocodile Dundee one and two. MJF then said they need to fight like kangaroos to win. They then did a Crocodile Hunter parody, they then did a bit where Tony Khan yelled at them both in his office. [c]

-MJF and Adam Cole came to the ring, Cole said they we are a week and a half from the biggest wresting show ever. MJF said they would win the ROH tag titles with a Kangaroo Kick, Cole said they would win with a double clothesline. Cole said the main event would be MJF and himself for the AEW World title. Cole said that he was told by doctors he may never wrestle again, he is now in the main event of All In. He said that he was sharing that moment with one of his best friends, He said that for 15 years he has been the top guy. He said that a win verses Max would solidify his legacy. He said he loves MJF, but needs to win the match more than MJF does. He said once the bell rings he will do whatever it takes to win.

MJF said nice story, but his is better. He said it was story time with MJF Bay Bay. MJF said that day one of wrestling school he was told to write down dream matches, he had two Cody Rhodes and Adam Cole. He talked about working on the independent wrestling scene. He then talked about how he was booked at the original All In show. MJF said after that match Tony Khan offered him a contract to AEW, he said without All In there is no MJF. MJF said he climbed up the ranks and became a generational talent and the AEW World Champion.

He said that he is in the main event of the most attended wrestling show ever, he said he is sharing that with his best friend. He then said that retaining the title is the only thing that means everything to him. He said if Cole thinks he is going to lay down he must be out of his mind, he said that winning will make him a legend. Cole said may the best man win to that. After that Aussie Open ran in and attacked Cole and MJF. Aussie Open retreated from them after they were beat down. Adam Cole readied a pump kick, but stopped when MJF turned around. The two hugged it out, but Cole looked over at the belt while they did.

-Renee was backstage and asked Jericho about Will Ospreay. Jericho said that Ospreay didn’t have to do that to get a fight, Jericho challenged Ospreay to a match at All In.

(3) JEFF HARDY vs. JEFF JARRETT

Jeff Hardy walked past the crowd and into a red hallway where he was attacked by Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Hardy fought back until Satnam Singh attacked. Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page entered with Matt Hardy and dumped blood on the head of Jeff and Karen. Jeff and Karen then retreated down a red hallway. [c]

Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett were now alone on the stage for a moment, team Hardy then stopped team Jarrett from getting involved. Team Hardy then went 4 on 1 with Jarrett and set up a table. Hardy set up for a top rope senton, and hit it until Jay Lethal broke up the pin. then literally everyone did everything. Hardy hit Jarrett with his own guitar. THEN LEATHERFACE CAME IN FOR NO REASON AND CHASED OFF KAREN JARRETT WITH A CHAINSAW. Satnam entered and slammed Hardy and pinned Jarret on Hardy for the win. [c]

WINNER: Jeff Jarrett

(Sage’s Analysis: I hope that money was worth it, that was so bad. Really a top five bad segment in AEW history. When the announcers are laughing at the match in a bad way you know its rough, that was before leather face appeared. Yikes.)

(4) BRITT BAKER vs. THE BUNNY

Baker offered a handshake, Bunny took it and then pushed Baker. Both then traded strikes and then Baker tried for a pin on the mat and tried an early Lockjaw. Bunny rolled through and then hit a running knee lift when both were back up vertical. Penelope Ford got on the apron and distracted Britt. Bunny tried to take advantage, but they battled. Bunny was in control going into the break. [c]

Britt regained control as the show returned, then hit a sling blade, Baker then hit a suplex. Britt then hit a lateral press for a near fall. Baker then pulled out her glove, it was taken by Ford, then Bunny attacked. Baker fought back and hit a stomp for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Britt Baker

(Sage’s Analysis: Dead crowd, dead match. But, what could go after that last match and not be totally dead. At least the match didn’t get cut for time.)

-Excalibur ran down future content from AEW.

-A replay of Billy Gunn retiring in the ring was shown. The Acclaimed said they would miss him. The Acclaimed came down for a match, the lights cut out before the match started. The House of Black appeared and beat up the acclaimed. [c]

(5) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE GUNNS

The Young Bucks super kicked The Gunns during their entrance, then hit baseball slides to send them off the stage. The four men then battled on the ramp and down to the ring, the match then officially started. The Bucks hit a double suplex on Colten Gunn, then each Jackson brother took a Gunn brother and laid down punches in the corner.

The Bucks then did a dive move together and tossed The Gunns back into the ring. Austin tripped Matt Jackson and Colten Gunn took advantage, leading to a slam and then boots in the corner. Austin was tagged in and The Gunns continued to work over Matt. [c]

Matt tried for the hot tag when the show returned, he was blocked. Matt then fought with Gunns off and leaped over them and tagged in Nick. After taking out both Gunns Nick tried for a super kick, but it was blocked. Nick then hit a super kick as Matt hit a PK. Nick then took out Austin then dove out onto Colten. The Bucks tried for a Meltzer Driver, but it was stopped.

The Gunns hit a 3:10 to Yuma, Nick broke up the pin. The Gunns tried a leverage pin, but the other Gunn was kick then the Bucks won with a leverage pin.

WINNER: The Young Bucks

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match for the length, remember when The Gunns were tag champions? Strange times.)

-Jay White and Juice Robinson came out and attacked The Bucks, FTR ran out and made the save.

Final Thoughts: This show booked a lot of good matches for the All In show, but man. That Chainsaw match and the bloated MJF/Vole video segment was not great. I liked the promo for Cole/MJF, but everything after that deathmatch fell flat.