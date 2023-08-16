FREE PODCAST 8/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview NWA’s Thrillbilly Silas Mason, review WOW Superheroes with Tonga Twins vs. Last Call, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland welcome their first ever repeat guest, Thrillbilly Silas Mason to talk about his upcoming match for the NWA National Title against JR Kratos & Odinson at NWA 75 next week. Mason also talks about working on the Von Erich movie, wrestling in Australia, the NWA’s Southern 6, and much more in a spirited conversation. Then Maitland and McClelland review the latest episode of WOW Superheroes with the Tonga Twins vs. Last Call, Kandi Krush vs. GI Jane, and more. Beyond the wrestling, they talk about the layout of the program, what distinguishes it in the crowded wrestling landscape, what they liked, and what could be improved upon. For VIP listeners, they check out two matches from Action Wrestling Into the Action-verse – Adam Priest vs. Billie Starks and Krule vs. Noah Hossman vs. Damyan Tangra vs. Jaden Neuman for the disputed IWTV title.

