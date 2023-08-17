FREE PODCAST 8/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Worst episode of AEW TV? Callers and emails vent as All In hype heats up (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input plus two on-site correspondents. There’s a lot of venting about this being one of the worst episodes of AEW TV yet, especially the Texas Chainsaw Massacre match with Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy. Other topics include the Outback Steakhouse skit with MJF and Adam Cole, Kenny Omega’s sitdown interview with Jim Ross, the Gunns vs. Young Bucks main event, the Chris Jericho-Don Callis angle, and more.

