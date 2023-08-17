VIP AUDIO 8/16 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Texas Chainsaw Massacre match, Cole-MJF at Outback Steakhouse, Jericho makes his decision, Omega talks with Ross, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Aug. 16 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a Texas Chainsaw Massacre match, Adam Cole-MJF at Outback Steakhouse, Chris Jericho makes his decision about Don Callis but then changes his mind, Kenny Omega talks with Ross, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, Will Ospreay shows up, and more.

