Lacey Evans indicates she is no longer under WWE contract, no longer on WWE roster

Lacey Evans, who has received multiple reboots as an ex-Marine with a sassy attitude toward fans and her opponents, is no longer with WWE. Evans, real name Macey Estrella, indicated on social media yesterday that she is through with WWE as of today.

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out,” she wrote in Instagram.

Lacey Evans is no longer listed on the WWE.com roster listing.

She hasn’t wrestled since losing to Zelina Vega in a non-televised match at the July 7 WWE Smackdown. She signed with WWE in 2016 and started in NXT.

She had a distinct look and presence that seemed to have great potential, and she was good at promos, but her in-ring work limited her push. She was presented in various roles as a babyface and a heel, with her background in the Marines as a core part of her character each time. Fans didn’t always react as WWE expected after weeks of vignettes framed her a certain way.

