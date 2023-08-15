FREE PODCAST 8/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee’s contract signing, Wes Lee vs. Dijak, D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Dyad, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee’s contract signing, Wes Lee vs. Dijak, D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Dyad, Dana Brooke vs. Blair Davenport, Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak, Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO