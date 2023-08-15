VIP AUDIO 8/15 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Context and new details on a whirlwind of stories about Punk exerting his influence behind the scenes, Dynamite preview, ratings updates (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Context and new details on a whirlwind of stories about C.M. Punk exerting his influence behind the scenes including what others are reporting, what our sources confirm and dispute about those reports, a big picture view of whether this is a tenable situation long-term, and whether Tony Khan is doing the best anyone could or is coming up short when leadership is needed

A Dynamite preview

Ratings updates on Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite

