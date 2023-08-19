AEW COLLISION RESULTS (8/19): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Christian, White vs. Dalton, Diamante vs. Nightingale, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTR

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2023

LEXINGTON, KY. AT RUPP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-Soundbites aired with Christian (w/Luchasaurus), Darby Allin, Jay White (w/Juice Robinson, The Gunns, the Jay White cardboard cutout), Dalton Castle (w/The Boys), and Samoa Joe.

-The Collision opening aired to Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

-Kevin Kelly was back from his New Japan G1 duties and introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

(1) SAMOA JOE vs. THE GOLDEN VAMPIRE

The Golden Vampire (dressed as a Ding Dong in a yellow bodysuit) attacked Joe at ringside. He shoved the ref down. A few fans began chanting “C.M. Punk!” He landed a running knee and then a GTS. (Not the best GTS.) He unmasked and said, “I accept your challenge, bitch!”

WINNER: No contest.

(Keller’s Analysis: They’re not going to start Collision with a squash, so you knew something was likely up here. The only problem is Punk sorta passed for a wimpy hapless jobber as those body suits aren’t the most flattering on most people. He seemed to get a nice crowd reaction, though.)

-They went to Kelly and Nigel on camera who threw to a brief video package on All In narrated by Tony Khan. Kelly said “more tickets have been sold to All In than any other wrestling event.”

(2) JAY WHITE (w/Bullet Club Gold) vs. DALTON CASTLE (w/The Boys)

Jay White made his ring entrance first with the rest of the Bullet Club Gold. When Castle came out with the Boys, he said he’s going to suplex White so hard, “his brains are going to come out his butt.” The bell rang 10 minutes into the hour. At 3:00, White avoided a charging Castle in the corner, so Castle tumbled over the top rope. The Gunns and Juice chased The Boys around ringside. White dropped Castle over the ring apron. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00. [c/ss]

Castle scored a near fall after a suplex into a leverage pin. Nigel said that’d have been “somewhat of an upset.” What took over and chopped Castle agaisnt the announce desk. Kelly yelled, “Come on, man!” White reset the count, then Castle head scissored White to the floor. The Gunns and Juice surrounded Castle. The Boys leaped over the top rope and dove onto the Gunns and Juice. Jay took over in the ring and hit a uranage for a two count at 11:00. White finished Castle with a Saito suplex and a Blade Runner.

WINNER: White in 12:00. [c]

-Schiavone interviewed Bullet Club Gold after the break. White told Kenny Omega that he hopes he’s paying attention because he doesn’t want to be exposed at the biggest pro wrestling event of all time at Wembley Stadium, so he better stay in the bed he’s in. He said Kenny and his friends have deceived all of the fans into believing The Elite were the peak of Bullet Club. Austin said their friends are “way juicier and way more rock hard and way more eliter than you.” Colten said they’re now the top gunslingers. Austin told TK to send three wrestlers out to help them get warmed up.

(3) THE IRON SAVAGES (Beefcake Boulder & Bear Bronson) & JACKED JAMESON vs. COLTEN & AUSTIN GUNN & JUICE ROBINSON

White sat next to Kelly with a White cardboard cutout with him. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c]

Back from the break, Savage slammed Juice onto Colten. He then splashed them and scored a two count. Juice overshot a front wheel kick on Bronson but grazed his shoulder. He then finished him with a face plant.

WINNER: Juice & The Gunns in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: White was entertaining on commentary. It’s good to see him get some time on the mic on Collision to establish his persona with viewers unfamiliar with him. The match was pretty good, too.)

-Kelly threw to a video package on the Billy Gunn retirement storyline and then a House of Black video where they put his boots in a trash compactor as Malakai Black spoke in a spooky sinister voice. [c]

-A video package aired with Jose the Assistant talking on the phone with Rush who spoke in Spanish to him. His words were translated to English in captions. He said he wanted a faction of badasses and real killers and he wants the whole group in Mexico including Jose. Jose nodded and said, “Okay.” Then they cut to Mexico where Preston Vance and Dralistico were partying at a club in a street. Jose watched a black SUV show up where guys in black masks dragged Vance and Dralistico away. The screen said, “To be continued.”

-Schiavone interviewed Ricky Starks backstage about his suspension. Starks said Schiavone was wrong when he said last week he was suspended for 30 days, but it was actually four weeks. Starks said he’s already served half of it. Starks said he’s beginning to think AEW is a non-profit organization with people like Schiavone making mistakes left and right. “And I’m the one who has to suffer for it.” He said he meant it when he said he’s going to bring war and chaos to AEW. In walked Big Bill. Starks said he’s going to start tonight.

-A vignette aired with Starks saying he has been distracted and lost his soul. He said people took his kindness for weakness. “This is who I’ve been all along,” he said. “One thing and one thing only. I am absolute.” He struck a pose.

(4) BIG BILL (w/Ricky Starks) vs. DARRIN NEAL

Kelly said “Darrin Neal is as tough as they come.” (Really?) Nigel said there will be 90,000 fans in attendance next Sunday.

WINNER: Bill in under 1:00.

-Afterward, Starks whipped Neal with his belt.

(Keller’s Analysis: Bill is big, but nondescript and sorta defined down as a mid-card big guy so far in AEW, so having Starks manage him out of nowhere feels weird. And having him tower over Starks makes Starks look small by comparison. I want to see what they have in mind, but I’m not clear on why Starks has become a manager. Is it really just so he has an excuse to be on TV during his wrestling suspension? Starks’s promo was good and he’s coming across more confident and like a bigger star in how he’s being presented and reset in this heel role.)

-A vignette aired of Sting showing up at a Fox’s wrestling school and attacking A.R. Fox. Soundbites aired with Darby and Nick Wayne.

-Nigel said Darby & Nick face Swerve & Fox on Dynamite this Wednesday. [c]