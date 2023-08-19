Cash Wheeler arrested and charged with assault with a firearm, affidavit released gives details on incident, AEW and MJF comment on incident

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cash Wheeler (Daniel Wheeler) was arrested in Orange County on Aug. 18 on charges of aggavated assault with a firearm. The Orlando Sentinel was first to report Wheeler’s arrest.

The offense was listed as having taken place on July 27. A warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was then issued on July 28. Wheeler subsequently filed a plea of not guilty through his attorney with the circuit court of Orange County, Fla. on Aug. 3.

During his arraignment hearing, which begins at the 29:57 mark, the state noted that Wheeler’s arrest was thought to be a “road rage type incident.” It was revealed that Wheeler allegedly flashed a gun at the alleged victim. Wheeler posted a $2500 bond and was released from jail on Friday.

Wheeler was ordered to turn in any weapons he owns to the Orange County Sherrif’s Office within 12 hours of his release. He was also instructed to not have any contact with the alleged victims.

An Affidavit to To Issue Warrant that was filed on July 28, has been released by the Orange County Clerk with further details on the incident.

Officer M. Bowhay of the Orlando Police Department wrote the following in his report on the incident: (Some names and addresses have been redacted from the report below)

On July 27, 2023, at 0959 I, Officer M. Bowhay #19932, responded to (redacted) in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm call. Upon my arrival I spoke to the victim, (redacted), who provided me with a sworn written/verbal statement that said the following: (redacted) stated he was driving west on Interstate 4 north of Exit 83. He noticed a Jeep Gladiator weaving in and out of traffic honking its horn, so he moved over to the far-right lane to let the Jeep pass. (redacted) said the Jeep took the right shoulder to drive around him on the passenger side of his vehicle. (redacted) looked over and noticed a white male with a beard pointing a black semi-automatic handgun out of the driver’s window at him with a strong stare. (redacted) said he feared for his life at this time. (redacted) stated he slowed down to get out of the way of the firearm and ended up behind the suspect vehicle at this time. At this time both were committed to exit 83 (Ivanhoe Blvd). (redacted) took pictures of the Jeep as it turned right onto College Park Drive and began to drive reckless. (redacted) said the Jeep beared Florida tag EFRC72. After taking the picture, (redacted) said he called 911 and gave the vehicle information to dispatch the details of what occurred. He explained he could not be late for work and asked an officer to meet him at his work (redacted). I created a photo line-up using ELVIS (a database used by law enforcement for investigative purposes). Elvis selected five random photos based on the suspect’s Florida driver’s license picture and put them in a randomized order with the suspect being the sixth picture. Officer Blinn #34211 met with (redacted) and presented him with the photo lineup instructions and the photo lineup. (redacted) quickly selected the correct picture, photo #2, of the suspect, later identified as, Daniel M. Wheeler, W/M D.O.B 5/17/1987 with 100% certainty. (See Officer Blinn’s supplement for more details.) Based on (redacted) sworn statement and the positive photo lineup identification, probable cause exist to charge Wheeler with, aggravated assault with a firearm violation of F.S.S. 784.021(1)(A)-1.

AEW issued the following statement to the press regarding Wheeler’s arrest: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Wheeler is currently scheduled to appear on Collision tonight with his partner Dax Harwood for a promo segement. This will mark Wheeler’s first appearance on TV since being arrested.

AEW World Hvt. Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman also made a comment about the incident on X yesterday stating that FTR would be wrestling The Young Bucks at the All In PPV on Aug. 27.